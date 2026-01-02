Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Urged to Include Rishabh Pant in ODI Series vs New Zealand: 'Can't Remove Him'

Rishabh Pant addresses the media ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati | Image: AP

India vs New Zealand: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand at home.

It is reported that the squad would be announced over the weekend. While the majority of the squad would be on expected lines, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has urged the selection committee to include wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the ODI squad.

Chopra pointed that Pant was there in the Champions Trophy squad and hence dropping him without any reason would be unfair.

Advertisement

'Can't remove him without playing him'

Chopra on his Instagram channel said: "I will have Rishabh Pant in my 15 for the ODI series against New Zealand. You have had him in the team since Champions Trophy, can't remove him without playing him".

Pant has been playing the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and has been doing well. Pant, who was part of the CT 2025 and the South Africa squad, did not get to play any game in India's triumphant run. For the unversed, he has not played a single ODI game in the last 18 months for India. He scored six in the only ODI against SL in August 2024.

Advertisement

Against South Africa, one felt he may get a go at No. 4, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is an opener, was made to bat at No. 4.

Will he get Picked?