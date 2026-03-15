Gautam Gambhir Lays Out The Rationale Behind Bringing Sanju Samson Back To India XI In T20 World Cup

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson seized his T20 World Cup opportunity brilliantly, delivering a powerful performance that led the Men in Blue towards a historic victory.

The entry of Sanju Samson solved one of Team India's biggest problems they faced throughout the T20 World Cup group stage. The defeat against South Africa in the Super 8 stage prompted them to opt for a different strategy, leading to Samson's entry into the equation.

Sanju Samson's entry was aimed at breaking the left-handed top order that failed to deliver, Gautam Gambhir suggests otherwise.

Gautam Gambhir Reveals Rationale Behind Sanju Samson’s Return To India’s T20 World Cup Side

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir explained that Sanju Samson's inclusion was to add firepower and aggression in the powerplay overs. The strategy has been aligned with the Men in Blue's aggressive attacking ideology for the past year.

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Gambhir also stressed that quality batters can handle any bowler, and the move was purely to make the team more explosive.

"I know a lot of people will talk about how we wanted to break the three left-handers at the top, but not at all. We just felt that we wanted to be more explosive because the ideology in the last one and a half years has been to go out there and be as explosive as we can be.

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"The reason to bring in Sanju was not about managing the off-spinner from the other end. I believe that a quality batter will be good against any kind of bowler, whether it's an off-spinner or a left-arm spinner. It was about whether we could get even more firepower at the top and be more aggressive in the first six overs," Gautam Gambhir said to JioHotstar.

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Sanju Samson Earns ICC Player of the Tournament Honours

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson smashed 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and at a strike rate of 199.37. Samson struck 27 boundaries and 24 stunning sixes, becoming the third-highest run-getter in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

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