Updated 19 November 2025 at 09:59 IST
Gautam Gambhir Should be Sacked as Team India Coach After Kolkata Debacle? Sourav Ganguly Gives Verdict
Ind vs SA: Should Gautam Gambhir be sacked as Team India coach after the debacle in Kolkata? Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives his opinion.
Ind vs SA: In a low-scoring affair in Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the hosts lost against South Africa by 30 runs. The loss drew massive backlash for the team, who had apparently asked for a spin-friendly track. In a recent interaction with India Today, ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about Gambhir and if he should be sacked. Ganguly said Gambhir should stay. He cited how India had fared well in England. In fact he went onto hail Gambhir and India captain Shubman Gill as well.
‘They can do well in India as well’
"Gautam as a coach and Shubman as a captain did exceptionally well in England on good batting pitches, and I firmly believe that they can do well in India as well," Ganguly said.
Ganguly did admit that he was not part of the pitch being prepared and went on to reveal that curators from the BCCI had come a few days before the game and had taken over the reins from the official Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee.
“Curators from the BCCI come and take over the wickets four days before the Test match. We have our own curator (Sujan Mukherjee) as well, who’s done exceptionally well for a long time. The requests are made, and you keep the requests. That’s what it is.”
Can India Bounce Back to Avoid Embarrassing Whitewash?
Of course, India can bounce back with a win in Guwahati. But, the Indian team would be hurt after the loss at the Eden Gardens. It would be interesting to see how they react. Things will be difficult for the hosts as they may not have the services of their regular captain Shubman Gill as well.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 09:50 IST