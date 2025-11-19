Gautam Gambhir Should be Sacked as Team India Coach After Kolkata Debacle? Sourav Ganguly Gives Verdict

Ind vs SA: In a low-scoring affair in Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the hosts lost against South Africa by 30 runs. The loss drew massive backlash for the team, who had apparently asked for a spin-friendly track. In a recent interaction with India Today, ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about Gambhir and if he should be sacked. Ganguly said Gambhir should stay. He cited how India had fared well in England. In fact he went onto hail Gambhir and India captain Shubman Gill as well.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Backs India To Bounce Back After Humiliating Loss

‘They can do well in India as well’

"Gautam as a coach and Shubman as a captain did exceptionally well in England on good batting pitches, and I firmly believe that they can do well in India as well," Ganguly said.

Advertisement

Ganguly did admit that he was not part of the pitch being prepared and went on to reveal that curators from the BCCI had come a few days before the game and had taken over the reins from the official Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee.

“Curators from the BCCI come and take over the wickets four days before the Test match. We have our own curator (Sujan Mukherjee) as well, who’s done exceptionally well for a long time. The requests are made, and you keep the requests. That’s what it is.”

Advertisement

Can India Bounce Back to Avoid Embarrassing Whitewash?