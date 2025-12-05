Gautam Gambhir Wasting Tilak Varma Despite Having Him in ODI Squad?

Ind vs SA: Without an iota of doubt, Tilak Varma is easily one of the most talented white-ball players in the country and hence it is annoying to see him warm the bench during the ODI series against South Africa. Now that allrounder Washington Sundar has failed twice at No. 5 in Ranchi and Raipur - isn't it high-time Varma gets a look-in for the Vizag game. The left-hander was India's main man at the Asia Cup final recently against Pakistan where he held his nerves to take his side over the line in a tricky chase.

Should Tilak Varma Replace Washington Sundar?

He is part of the T20I set-up and his good show in the shortest format forced the selectors to pick him for the ODIs versus SA. Mind you, he has been bowling a lot in the nets and hence can chip in with the ball as well, like Sundar does. Sundar has failed in the two opportunities where he is taking his time to get in the groove. The modern-day white-ball cricket does not permit No. 5 to No. 7 to take their time. On the other hand, Varma has the capability to cutting loose right from the outset - a much-needed quality in ODIs nowadays.

Advertisement

Must-Win For India at Vizag