'Haarne Ka Aisa Dar...': Social Media Explodes As Pakistan Boycott India Game In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, in an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Government announced that it would not boycott the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup; however, they will play against India in the match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Notably, Pakistan will forfeit two points from their clash against India if they boycott the match.

This decision was confirmed by the Pakistan government after a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and PCB head Mohsin Naqvi. This came after ICC removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup following their refusal to travel to India, citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, PCB had shown solidarity with Bangladesh and had threatened to boycott the upcoming World Cup.

Notably, earlier, Pakistan had postponed the team's jersey reveal for the World Cup, and it was reported that they would reveal after the verdict of their participation is announced. Following Pakistan's announcement of boycotting the India match, social media has exploded with reactions.

Pakistan Boycott India Clash

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan will announce their final verdict on February 2, 2026. However, the announcement came a day earlier, with the team refusing to play against India on February 15, 2026.

Advertisement

The official X handle of the Government of Pakistan wrote, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Pakistan are in Group A with India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA in the ICC World Cup.

Advertisement