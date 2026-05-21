Hardik Pandya to be SACKED as Captain? Big Changes Expected After Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Debacle

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: All the talk is around MI captain Hardik Pandya over whether the franchise will hold on to him or sack him. While there is nothing official on it, one has to agree that this has been a season to forget for the five-time champions. Throughout the season, they have struggled - be it with their leadership or injuries. There is no doubt that a review would be done once the season gets over. For the unversed, MI still have a game to go against Rajasthan Royals.

MI's Big Changes

Hardik Pandya Release: After a woeful season, there is little to no chance that MI will hold on to him. He could not step it up with the bat nor the ball and also missed a few games due to a lower back injury. Hardik will in all probability be released and that would mean they would need a new captain. In the MI camp, they have multiple leadership options. The obvious choices are - Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Will MI Offload Jayawardena? There is no doubt that the former Sri Lankan cricketer has helped Mumbai win three titles, but in recent times, he has not been able to repeat it and that is where the problem lies. MI, with five titles, are the most successful IPL team and hence the expectations are high. There is a certain possibility that Jayawardena could be released.

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Scouts Need to Work Overtime: It is high-time MI start unearthing new talent and the scouts play a massive role here. Players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are MI finds.

There is no doubt that in the upcoming days and weeks, we would find out all that happens.