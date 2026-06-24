Hardik Pandya to Replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR Captain in IPL 2027? Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Trade Reportedly on Cards

IPL 2027: Ahead of the new IPL season, franchises are contemplating changes and Hardik Pandya is creating all the buzz. A report claims that KKR is trying to get Hardik on a trade for Ajinkya Rahane. Will that happen, will Hardik be willing to head east to KKR? Will Hardik get the right deal? Some in the know claim that Hardik is interested in leading a franchise and that could be the deciding factor as multiple teams are interested in him.

‘Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement’

"Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR, and he was always going to be released after this season," the report stated.

"The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season, but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, IPL trade discussions weren't a priority at that stage," a source close to developments as quoted by Hindustan Times.

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"However, it has been learned that KKR has once again approached MI's top leadership and there have been a few rounds of discussions," it added.

Captain Hardik

Hardik is not new to captaincy in the IPL. Not only has he been the captain for IPL franchises, but has also led Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden appearance in the league. As a captain in IPL, Hardik has won 36 games, while losing 25 - a decent record. He did not have an IPL 2026 to remember. In 10 games, he scored 206 runs as MI could not even make the playoffs.