Harmanpreet Kaur & Arundhati Reddy Power India-W to 15-Run Victory, Hosts Seal 5-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka In 5th T20I

India Women wrap up the T20I series with a dominant victory over Sri Lanka Women in Thiruvananthapuram. A brilliant batting display from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and a late blitz from Arundhati Reddy in the lower order helped India post a competitive target.

Sri Lanka Women failed to display intent despite getting the chances. Imesha Dulani and Hasini Perera's maiden fifties failed to do the trick for the visitors as some late dismissals fumbled their momentum, allowing India to bounce back in the game. India clinched an unassailable 5-0 series victory in Thiruvananthapuram with a win in the fifth T20I by

Harmanpreet Kaur, Arundhati Reddy Help India-W Push For Competitive 175-Run Score

India started things rather shakily after being put in to bat first. The in-form Shafali Verma had a rare fumble and was dismissed for just five. Debutant G Kamalini showed intent by scoring two boundaries but was eventually dismissed at 12 off 12. Harleen also showed signs of aggression, but was eventually bowled out by Rashmika Sewwandi for 13 runs.

As things started to turn shaky for India, Harmanpreet Kaur came out and took matters into her own hands. A clinical outing from the Indian Women's skipper helped stabilise the momentum. The Indian women's skipper put up a brilliant 43-ball 68, scoring nine boundaries and a six.

Advertisement

The momentum once again started to pivot following Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's early dismissals. But Amanjot Kaur put up a fine outing with an 18-ball 21.

Advertisement

The lower-order delivered over expectations, with Arundhati Reddy delivering an 11-ball 27 blitz, with four boundaries and a six. Sneh Rana provided the assist on the other end as India posted a competitive 175.7 on the scoreboard.

Sri Lanka Failed To Deliver Despite Intent, Visitors Fall 15 Runs Behind

Sri Lanka was jolted early on as captain Chamari Athapaththu was dismissed for two runs. Opener Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani brought some balance with their partnership, displaying some attacking intent against the Indian bowlers.

SL-W is trying to punch gears, but India Women are trying their best to avoid them from scoring big runs. The hosts are struggling to grab a wicket after Chamari Athapaththu's dismissal.

Imesha Dulani continued the attack post-drinks break and reached her maiden half-century in international cricket in 38 balls. Amanjot eventually breaks the 71-run partnership, sending Dulani back.

Deepti Sharma scaled the top and became the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is after a review landed in favour of India, securing 152 wickets. Hasini Perera also notched up her maiden half-century in the competition, and Sree Charani restricted her to 65.

A massive mix-up cost Kaushini Nuthyangana her wicket after that, and pressure is mounting on Sri Lanka, and then Harshita Samawickrama is done and dusted in the next ball.