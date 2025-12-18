Haryana vs Jharkhand, Live Streaming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: When And Where to Watch HAR vs JHK Live Online

SMAT 2025 Final Streaming: It would be a historic occasion for both Jharkhand and Haryana as they will lock for with each other in their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final. It is expected to be a thriller as two in-form teams clash. Both sides boast of big names and that would make the match even more interesting.

Haryana made it to the summit clash after advancing from Elite Group C with 20 points courtesy of five wins. They progressed despite being the second-best team in their group. On the other hand, Jharkhand progressed from Elite Group D as toppers with 28 points after seven wins from seven matches.

Advertisement

SMAT Final Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

When will the SMAT final 2025 between Haryana-Jharkhand start?

The SMAT final between Jharkhand-Haryana will start at 4:30 PM.

Where to watch Haryana vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final live in India?

The live streaming of the much-awaited SMAT final 2025 between Haryana and Jharkhand will be available on the JioHotstar app in India. And the live telecast of the SMAT 2025 final match will be available on the Star Sports TV channels in India.

Advertisement

The match would be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

JHK vs HAR Squads

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh