Haryana vs Jharkhand, SMAT 2025 Final Live Score & Updates: Jharkhand Set To Take On Haryana In The Summit Clash

Updated 18 December 2025 at 15:59 IST
Haryana vs Jharkhand, SMAT 2025 Final: Jharkhand Set To Take On Haryana In The Summit Clash
Ankit Kumar-led Haryana will square off against Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand in the final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Thursday, December 18.
The stage is set for the final match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 as Haryana, captained by Ankit Kumar, will face Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, December 18.
Under Ishan Kishan's captaincy, Jharkhand have displayed a dominant performance in the group stage with seven straight wins. On the other hand, Haryana marched into the finals as the second-placed team from Elite Group C, then topped a Super League group that included defending champions Mumbai. Haryana confirmed their spot in the final by thrashing Hyderabad in the Super League by 124 runs.
Haryana vs Jharkhand Live Score: Jharkhand, under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, stormed through the group stage unbeaten with seven straight wins. In contrast, Haryana secured a finals berth by first finishing runners‑up in Elite Group C, then topping a Super League group that included holders Mumbai, before crushing Hyderabad by 124 runs to book their spot. All eyes will be on Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be representing Jharkhand and Haryana, respectively, in the summit clash.
18 December 2025 at 15:59 IST
Action Begins At 4:30 PM IST
The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is set to host the final match between Haryana and Jharkhand. The match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.
18 December 2025 at 15:57 IST
Haryana's Road To Final
Ankit Kumar's Haryana have conceded a few defeats in the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and finished second in the group stage. In the Super League, Haryana displayed a stupendous performance and confirmed their spot in the final after beating Hyderabad by 124 runs.
18 December 2025 at 15:51 IST
Jharkhand's Road To SMAT 2025 Final
Jharkhand displayed a stunning performance from the beginning of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and stayed unbeaten in the group stage. Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand conceded only one defeat this season, which came in the Super League round when they suffered a loss against Andhra Pradesh.
18 December 2025 at 15:43 IST
Hello and Welcome!
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live blog for the upcoming final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. The stage is set at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to host the two finalists, Haryana and Jharkhand. Stay tuned here to get all the live updates from the summit clash.
