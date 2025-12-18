Haryana vs Jharkhand, SMAT 2025 Final Live Score & Updates: Jharkhand Set To Take On Haryana In The Summit Clash

Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan and Haryana captain Ankit Kumar ahead of the SMAT 2025 Final match | Image: X/@BCCIdomestic

Haryana vs Jharkhand Live Score: The stage is set for the final match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 as Haryana, captained by Ankit Kumar, will face Ishan Kishan’s Jharkhand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, December 18.

Under Ishan Kishan's captaincy, Jharkhand have displayed a dominant performance in the group stage with seven straight wins. On the other hand, Haryana marched into the finals as the second-placed team from Elite Group C, then topped a Super League group that included defending champions Mumbai. Haryana confirmed their spot in the final by thrashing Hyderabad in the Super League by 124 runs.