'He's Not Professional': RCB Star Shares Inside Scoop On Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi burst into the scene in IPL 2025 and since then, the Rajasthan Royals star has looked back. The 14-year-old's IPL antics haven't gone unnoticed and he has gone on to represent the India U-19 team, helping them win the U-19 title by thumping England in the final.

Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

With the IPL 2026 approaching, Sooryavanshi will be expected to repeat his heroics once again for Rajasthan. The RR prodigy has already laid down his marker in international cricket with centuries against a number of countries and his ability to attack from the very first ball has provided Rajasthan with an added advantage.

With severe scrutiny on the player, it remains to be seen whether the bowlers have figured out his plans or the 14-year-old continues to play in his unusual style. Ahead of the IPL 2026, Jitesh Sharma has spilt the beans on Vaibhav's off-pitch activities.

In a conversation with AB de Villiers on YouTube, the RCB star said, “He's not professional. I can tell you that. Everyone is trying to get him to be professional, but I don't think he ever will be, at least not off the field. On the field, maybe. I'm trying my best. I ask him not to have ice cream at night, but he never listens."

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Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Able To Change Rajasthan Royals' Fortunes?

Rajasthan have made a number of changes to their ranks and brought back Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2026. In a mega trade deal with the Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson left RR to join the five-time champions, while Jadeja and Sam Curran moved in the opposite direction.

Jadeja agreed to play under a revised fee of INR 14 crore, while Samson will get the same INR 18 crore at CSK. Rajasthan finished second last in the IPL last season and the arrival of Jadeja is expected to play a positive role for the 2008 champions.