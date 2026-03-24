'Here To Win, Not Participate': Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Issues Warning Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans have outlined their clear approach ahead of IPL 2026, with Head Coach Ashish Nehra stating that the team remains focused on competing and winning.



Speaking at Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners and fans, Nehra said the Titans are not looking to change their way of playing.



"I do not think there's a need to think differently this season. In fact, I do not have to think, the players do. They have to think. They have to play; I am sitting outside," he said as quoted by a GT press release, highlighting the team's trust in players and their decision-making.



Reinforcing the team's mindset, Nehra added, "From day one, our mindset has been clear, we are not here to participate, we are here to compete and win. For a new team, it is easy to think it might take time, but that was never our approach."



Since joining the IPL in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022.



On continuity within the group, Nehra said, "You are talking about a captain (Shubman Gill) who has been with the team from day one and has seen that journey. I don't think we are looking to do anything different this season."



Shubharambh 2026 marked the start of the new season, while reflecting on the franchise's five-year journey. Showcasing the unity, ambition and Gujarat-first ethos that continues to define the franchise, the event blended reflection, recognition and cultural celebration, reinforcing the team's deep-rooted connection with its fans and the state.

Advertisement