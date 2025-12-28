'Hopefully I Get Selected': Anrich Nortje On Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje is hoping to get selected for South Africa's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad and has described the last two months as the ideal build-up for his complete international comeback.



Anrich Nortje returned to the action in the SA20 tournament, playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he picked up a four-wicket haul (4/13) against Paarl Royals, who were bundled out for just 49 runs - the lowest score ever of the SA20 tournament.



Notably, this is the first time the veteran speedster has featured in the SA20 tournament since season one. Earlier, Nortje was sidelined due to back injuries in editions two and three.



Apart from this, the right-arm pacer has played just two matches for his country in the last 18 months. Nortje was out of action from October 2024 to April 2025 and from May to November this year while recovering from his injuries.



Nortje, who is not part of Cricket South Africa's central contract (by his own choice), said he is available to play for the country and hopes to be selected for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.



"Hopefully I get selected but for now it's just to try and build, take it game by game and day by day," he said in Paarl, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.