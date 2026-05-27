How To Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm In Eliminator? Inside Captain Pat Cummins's Playbook Ahead Of SRH vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Despite their domination throughout the group phase, SRH finished in the 3rd place while Rajasthan Royals secured a last-minute place in the playoffs by getting the better of the Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Do Sunrisers Hyderabad Have A Plan For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

SRH finished 6th in IPL 2025, and they have looked very determined to lift their 2nd IPL title this time. But Rajasthan have shown their resiliance, and its main catalyst has been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has started IPL 2026 in the same form he left off last season. He has gone a level up and is edging towards breaking the 600-run benchmark in IPL.

In 14 matches, he has already amassed 583 runs and is very much on the frontline in the Orange Cap race. Ahead of the RR game, SRH captain Pat Cummins reveals they have a game plan against the teenage prodigy.

He said, “It's always a balance as a bowler, understanding what you do well and how you're going to bowl to your strengths. But when there are one or two players in every lineup who can take the game away, you do spend a little longer working on a Plan B or Plan C. We'll plan for him. Even though he got a hundred against us last time, I thought there were times we actually bowled quite well to him and kept him quiet. At other times, he got away. So we'll learn from that.”

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The IPL 2026 Eliminator will be played on Wednesday and will start at 7:30 PM IST.