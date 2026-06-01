'How We Can Do Three In A Row': RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Aims For Historic 'Hattrick' Of IPL Titles

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar did the unthinkable task as he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to consecutive IPL titles. RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to successfully defend their IPL crown at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Patidar joined Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Rajat Patidar Aims For Hat-trick Of IPL Titles

It was Virat Kohli who once again emerged as a hero after he propelled RCB's run chase. He went on to register his fastest IPL fifty and remained unbeaten on 75. RCB were the most consistent team during the group phase, and they went on to maintain their streak in the playoffs too.

Both CSK and Mumbai Indians have five titles each, but even they wouldn't be able to lift three IPL titles on a trot. After recording a historic victory on Sunday, RCB captain Rajat Patidar is now aiming for a hat-trick of titles. He said at the press conference, “We will celebrate winning the IPL trophy in 2026, obviously, but our focus will be on how we can do three in a row.”

“To be honest, if I compare with last year, there was a lot of pressure in 2025. This year was calmer, because the way we played throughout the tournament, I think we have not just played, we dominated this year. So we were pretty much confident that if we were playing like this, we're definitely going to win the second title for RCB. And my way of captaincy is different. I don't express. I'm not expressive, but at the same time, I'm aware of the game situation."

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RCB Survived Scare To Defend IPL Title

RCB are now 4th in the IPL title-winning list after CSK, MI and KKR. Coming to the match, Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) rip through the GT batting lineup in the summit clash. Washington Sundar's handy half-century helped Gujarat cross the 150-run hurdle. The likes of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan didn't hit the required stride when it was needed the most.

RCB had a slight scare when they were reduced to 132/5, but it was Virat who ensured they didn't budge to the GT pressure.