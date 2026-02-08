'I Am Surprised': Sourav Ganguly On Pakistan's Decision To Boycott India Game In T20 World Cup 2026

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his astonishment at Pakistan's decision not play against India in their much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 fixture on February 15 in Colombo.



While speaking to reporters on Sunday, former Indian Captain, Sourav Ganguly shared his views on Pakistan's decision to boycott its match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He said, “Backing out of a World Cup for what. They are playing in Sri Lanka, in any case. I am surprised of Pakistan backing out. In a World Cup, every point is important.”



Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of its fixture against India in support of Bangladesh's decision not to travel to India for the tournament.



Before the start of the tournament, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had made it clear that the Indian team was fully prepared to go ahead with their much-anticipated World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, which is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.



Speaking during the Captains' Media Briefing in Colombo on Thursday, Suryakumar stressed that India's stance remains unchanged ahead of the Group A fixture against Pakistan scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.



"Our mindset is clear -- we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control," Suryakumar said, according to ICC. “We played Asia Cup (2025), we played them (Pakistan) at a neutral venue. We are ready and going to Colombo. We have been told we have a game on 15th Feb.”

Advertisement



The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8, with India opening their campaign against the USA on February 7 before facing their second group match on February 12.



The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Advertisement