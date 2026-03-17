'I Don't See A Role For Him': MS Dhoni Urged To Change His Role For CSK In IPL 2026

Anticipation is gradually building up ahead of the IPL 2026. Chennai Super Kings added some shrewd names at the IPL auction, and the five-time franchise's aim will be to improve their display this term. MS Dhoni led CSK last time after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an injury.

MS Dhoni Told Not To Bat Down In The Order

Dhoni already joined the CSK camp and has been a pivotal figure since the inception of the IPL. The former Indian captain has been the subject of severe scrutiny due to his growing age, but he will feature in the tournament. His role isn't clear yet, as he mostly played as an impact player last season.

Dhoni was seen batting at the number 7-8 positions in some matches in IPL 2025. But AB de Villiers feels Dhoni should bat higher in the batting order in IPL 2026.

In an interaction with Star Sports, “I don't see a role for MS batting at 8 or 9 and not really doing enough.”

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"If he is going to play the role of batting at 8 or 9 and not really captaining, then I just feel he is almost making up a spot and is almost there for the wrong reasons. And that isn't the position he deserves to be in. He (Dhoni) has got to bat himself up to, at the latest, number 6. I would even like to see him at 5 or 4 sometimes."

Sanju Samson Will Be Eager For New Challenge

Sanju Samson will be featuring for the CSK for the very first time. The Indian star joined the five time champions from Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal and the onus will be on him to push CSK to their 6th title. Sanju will be coming fresh on the back of a sensational T20 World Cup campaign.

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