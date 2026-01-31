'I'll Touch His Feet': Punjab Kings' New Signing Vishal Nishad Reveals His Humble Celebration Plan For Virat Kohli's Wicket

Punjab Kings' newest addition, Vishal Nishad, is all set to make his mark as he prepares for his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut this year, according to a release.



During the pre-season camp in Udaipur, the 20-year-old engaged in a candid conversation with the team, sharing insights into the journey and experiences that have shaped him.



A massive fan of Virat Kohli, Nishad spoke about how the former Indian captain inspired him to take up the sport. "My idol is Virat Kohli. I am inspired by his attitude and his drive; he's my favourite," Nishad said.



However, with the prospect of facing his idol on the pitch, Nishad was asked how he would celebrate if he managed to take Kohli's wicket. "If I take his wicket, I'll touch his feet because he's my idol," he replied, displaying the unique blend of ambition and humility that defines the Punjab Kings spirit.

A standout product of a local T20 league and as a testament to perseverance, Nishad joined the Kings, following a journey marked by grit and family sacrifice.



"There were tough times. I used to go with my father and help him [with work]. I even thought I'd quit cricket," Nishad recalled. "My mother told me to leave it and learn something else because becoming a cricketer is so difficult. But I didn't give up. I told her, 'Mom, I will definitely do it.' Once they saw my resolve, my family stood behind me."



Originally a tennis player, Vishal was encouraged to transition to professional cricket by a friend impressed by his natural 'ball throwing' skills.



"Initially, I played tennis-ball cricket. A friend watched me throw and suggested to try the leather ball because he liked my action. After that, I decided to practice seriously. That's how it all started," he revealed.

