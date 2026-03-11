ICC Reveals Final Prize Money Distribution For Teams After T20 World Cup 2026, India Tops List, Check Here

After the successful conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the final allocation of the tournament's USD 11.25 million players' prize money pool, following the record-breaking increase in ICC prize money introduced in 2024, as per the ICC website.



The champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India, will receive USD 2,639,423, while the runners-up, New Zealand, will take home USD 1,422,692. South Africa, on the other hand, will get USD 1,005,577 and England are going to get USD 974,423.



Prize money distribution (in USD ) for all teams



India - USD 2,639,423



New Zealand - USD 1,422,692



South Africa - USD 1,005,577



England - USD 974,423



West Indies - USD 538,269



Pakistan - USD 522,692



Zimbabwe - USD 491,538



Sri Lanka - USD 475,962



Afghanistan - USD 309,808



Australia - USD 309,808



USA - USD 309,808



Scotland - USD 278,654



Ireland - USD 271,731



Italy - USD 256,154



Netherlands - USD 256,154



UAE - USD 256,154



Nepal - USD 256,154

Canada - USD 225,000



Namibia - USD 225,000



Oman - USD 225,000

As per the ICC website, the amounts listed above represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated before any applicable tax compliance or deductions. The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives (USD 225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament.