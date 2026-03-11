Updated 11 March 2026 at 19:13 IST
ICC Reveals Final Prize Money Distribution For Teams After T20 World Cup 2026, India Tops List, Check Here
ICC has confirmed the final allocation of the T20 World Cup 2026's USD 11.25 million players' prize money pool.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
After the successful conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the final allocation of the tournament's USD 11.25 million players' prize money pool, following the record-breaking increase in ICC prize money introduced in 2024, as per the ICC website.
The champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India, will receive USD 2,639,423, while the runners-up, New Zealand, will take home USD 1,422,692. South Africa, on the other hand, will get USD 1,005,577 and England are going to get USD 974,423.
Prize money distribution (in USD ) for all teams
India - USD 2,639,423
New Zealand - USD 1,422,692
South Africa - USD 1,005,577
England - USD 974,423
West Indies - USD 538,269
Pakistan - USD 522,692
Zimbabwe - USD 491,538
Sri Lanka - USD 475,962
Afghanistan - USD 309,808
Australia - USD 309,808
USA - USD 309,808
Scotland - USD 278,654
Ireland - USD 271,731
Italy - USD 256,154
Netherlands - USD 256,154
UAE - USD 256,154
Nepal - USD 256,154
Canada - USD 225,000
Namibia - USD 225,000
Oman - USD 225,000
As per the ICC website, the amounts listed above represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated before any applicable tax compliance or deductions. The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives (USD 225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament.
Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026, India beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 19:13 IST