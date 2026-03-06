ICC Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Player Of The Tournament Nominees, Sanju Samson Tops The List

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the names shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 edition. India's Sanju Samson is the only Indian to make the cut.



According to the list published on Friday, eight players found their names in the nominees list for the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament list. Only New Zealand, the finalists, and South Africa had two players each included in the list, as per the ICC website.



Here's the list of players nominated for the Player of the Tournament award in the T20 WC 2026:



Sanju Samson (India)



4 matches, 232 runs, 77.33 average, 201.73 strike rate.



Sanju Samson has been improving with each performance at the T20 World Cup, earning consecutive Player of the Match awards in India's last two games, the semifinal and their last Super 8s match.

He scored an unbeaten 97* off 50 balls in a vital Super 8s win over West Indies, followed by a rapid 89 from 42 balls in the knockout semi-final, once again leading India's charge.



Will Jacks (England)



8 matches, 226 runs, 9 wickets

England's versatile all-rounder has played a key role in his team winning six of their eight matches at the T20 World Cup. He earned four Player of the Match awards, including standout performances in the crucial Super 8s games against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.



Batting lower down the order, he excelled as a finisher, scoring 226 runs at a strike rate of 176.56, providing vital late-innings acceleration. His best batting display came against Italy, rescuing England from 105/5 to 202/7 with an unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls, including three fours and four sixes.



As an effective off-spinner, he also delivered crucial breakthroughs. Against Sri Lanka, he dismantled the middle order with 3/22 in four overs, following a handy 21 with the bat. He continued his all-round form against New Zealand, taking 2/23 and scoring an unbeaten 32 to guide England to a four-wicket victory.



Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

7 matches, 383 runs, 76.60 average, 160.25 strike rate



Sahibzada Farhan was a standout in an otherwise inconsistent Pakistan campaign. The opening batter amassed 383 runs in six innings, setting the record for the most runs in a single edition of the Men's T20 World Cup.



He also became the first player to score two centuries in a single edition, hitting hundreds against Sri Lanka and Namibia. Although Pakistan fell short of the net run-rate needed to reach the semifinals, Farhan, alongside Fakhar Zaman, gave the team explosive starts.



Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)



7 matches, 12 wickets, 7.19 economy



Lungi Ngidi has been a key figure in South Africa's pace attack and their most consistent fast bowler at the ongoing T20 World Cup.



He started the tournament with a four-wicket haul against Canada and followed it up with 3/26 against Afghanistan in a thrilling match decided by two Super Overs. Ngidi also took three wickets against the West Indies in the Super 8s.



Even when he didn't take wickets against India, Ngidi maintained tight control with his off-cutters, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs.



Aiden Markram (South Africa)



8 matches, 286 runs, 1 wicket



Aiden Markram was pivotal to South Africa's strong showing at the T20 World Cup, scoring three half-centuries in eight matches.



Batting at the top of the order, his standout performances came in run-chases against New Zealand in the group stage and the West Indies in the Super 8s. He scored an unbeaten 86 against the Black Caps, guiding South Africa to chase 176 in 17.1 overs, and carried his bat with another unbeaten 86 as his team chased 177 in 16.1 overs against the West Indies.



While Markram has claimed just one wicket so far, it was a key breakthrough, dismissing Ishan Kishan in the crucial match against India, which South Africa won comfortably by 76 runs.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

8 matches, 11 wickets, 128 runs



Power-hitter Rachin Ravindra has contributed significantly with both bat and ball for New Zealand at this T20 World Cup.



After their opening Super 8s match against Pakistan was washed out, the left-arm spinner made a major impact against Sri Lanka, scoring 32 runs and taking 4/27 to help restrict the co-hosts to 107/8. He followed this up with 3/19 against England, despite New Zealand ending on the losing side.



Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)



4 matches, 13 wickets, 6.80 economy



Although the USA exited after the group stage, Shadley van Schalkwyk stood out as one of the tournament's top bowlers at the T20 World Cup. In just four matches, the American pacer took 13 wickets at an impressive economy rate, tying for the most wickets in this edition.



Van Schalkwyk opened the tournament with a four-wicket haul against India on February 7, using precise variations in pace to reduce the co-hosts to 77/6 at one stage. He followed it up with identical figures of 4/25 against Pakistan in the next match.



Tim Seifert (New Zealand)