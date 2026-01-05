ICC Working On Fresh T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule After BCB Makes An Abrupt Move Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has seemingly accepted the Bangladesh Cricket Board's plea to move their matches out of India. Amid heightened tensions between the two nations and the Mustafizur Rahman fiasco, the ICC is in a race against time to rejig the timetable, with the tournament just over a month away.

India and Bangladesh's geopolitical relations have soured over time because of the oppression of the minority Hindus in the South-Asian nation, leading to significant outrage.

The chaos sparked after the Kolkata Knight Riders picked up Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction for a whopping INR 9.2 crore. The decision did not sit well with the BCB, which has now demanded that its matches be moved out of India.

ICC Working On Revised T20 World Cup Schedule Following Bangladesh's Withdrawal To Play In India: Report

According to a report from the Indian Express, the International Cricket Board (ICC), chaired by Jay Shah, has already begun working on a revised schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup spectacle.

It will be a significant challenge for the ICC to rejig the timetable, given that the tournament was just a month away.

The organisers are now at match point and need to fulfil venue and accommodation requirements for Bangladesh Cricket's abrupt decision.

Bangladesh Cricket has been drafted into Group C alongside England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. Three of their fixtures were supposed to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is relatively close to the country's border. Now, the match venues are expected to change.

Bangladesh Move Ahead With Preparations, Names Official Squad for T20 WC

Despite the growing uncertainty about whether the venues would be changed, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has begun preparations to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Litton Das will lead the charge, with the Bangla Tigers hoping to make a significant impact. Bangladesh participated in all the T20 World Cup tournaments but has failed to qualify for the semi-finals or beyond.