ICC WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS, Day 1, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Australia are locking horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship 2025 final. The match will be played at the ‘Home of Cricket’, aka the Lord's Cricket Ground. Australia are the defending champions of the coveted WTC Test mace, whereas South Africa will play the ‘Ultimate Test’ for the first time. Pat Cummins has also become the first skipper to lead his Australian team in two consecutive WTC finals. Stay tuned to get ball by ball commentary and latest updates from the ‘Ultimate Test’
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Temba Bavuma has used his bowlers for short spells so far. He has now introduced Mulder who will also bat at number three for the Proteas
AUS vs SA Live Score: Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are not getting some great movement, but that hasn't stopped them from bowling the perfect length and keeping Labuschagne and Smith guessing
AUS vs SA Live Score: Steve Smith is trying to play the conditions. He realizes that there isn't enough purchase for the bowlers on this pitch and hence he ie leaving the balls at will and continuing to challenge Rabada
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Rabada is on a roll and has managed to make the ball talk. The South African pacer has taken two quick wickets in the form of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green
AUS vs SA Live Score: Absolute jaffa from Rabada, the ball kisses the surface, straightens up a bit and takes Khawaja's blade
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The ball isn't doing anything off the surface. The only thing that they are relying on his hitting perfect lengths at the moment
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: It was a tense morning for Marnus Labuschagne, but there is no movement on this surface. He is too good for surfaces with little or no assistance for the bowlers
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The swing seems to have died down a bit and the dukes isn't darting around as it was few overs back. South Africa can't allow Marnus and Khawaja to settle down
AUS vs SA Live Score: Big move, not only for Australia, but for Marnus Labuschagne too. The Australian opener has looked solid so far. There have been a few play and misses from his end, but nonetheless, he will have to see this period off
AUS vs SA Live Score: Can't blame Temba for deciding what he did at the toss. The conditions are overcast, the ball is moving and Rabada has started with a maiden. The pacer has been hitting the perfect length consistently
AUS vs SA Live Score: As expected, the ball is doing the talking and when you have a genius operator in someone like a Rabada, things tend to get tough.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Khawaja will play the first ball of this ‘Ultimate Test’, he is joined in by his new opening partner Marnus Labuschagne in the middle
AUS vs SA Live Score: Australia and South Africa have walked out and it is time for the national anthem. The action is just about to start
AUS vs SA Live Score: Usman Khawaja has had multiple opening partners since David Warner's retirement. He has another new partner in Marnus Labuschagne who will open alongside him in the WTC final, starting today and he'll have to adjust and play accordingly
AUS vs SA Live Score: Here's a closer look at the Kagiso Rabada vs Steve Smith battle and how it has panned out so far in Test cricket:
AUS vs SA Live Score: The conditions are overcast at Lord's and this might have tempted Temba Bavuma to bowl first in Lord's. Australia have a new opener in Marnus Labuschagne. When asked about Bavuma's decision to bowl first, Pat Cummins was absolutely clear and he said that Australia are happy to bat first
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here's a brief look at Australia's playing XI for the biggest Test match of the year
Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: here's a look at South Africa's playing XI for the ‘Ultimate Test’
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South Africa have won the toss in the ‘Ultimate Test’ and they will bowl first against Australia
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Pat Cummins' record is stellar as far as the finals of ICC events are concerned. Cummins led Australia in two finals, World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in 2023. Interestingly, he has won both of them
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Temba Bavuma, as the skipper of South Africa is yet to lose a Test match. Bavuma has captained South Africa in nine Test matches. He has won eight of them and one ended in a draw
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Its about time, the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST and it will be a crucial factor in deciding the game
Kagiso Rabada has been South Africa's flagbearers in the current WTC cycle and the Proteas fast bowler will spears head the bowling lineup
The WTC 2025 winners will pocket a cool $3.6 million while the runners-up will take home $2.16 million.
Josh Hazlewood has been given the preference over Scott Boland and given his recent performance, the Australian pacer will be a tough nut to crack.
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been preferred over Dane Paterson and it remains to be seen whether he can take advantage of the English conditions at Lord's
Australia decided to go with Marnus Labuschagne as Usman Khawaja's opening pair but the former world No.1 batter hasn't opened for his country in this format.
AUS vs SA Live Score: If Pat Cummins walks out of the ICC WTC 2025 Final with the Test mace, he will become only the second Australian captain after Ricky Ponting to win three ICC trophies
AUS vs SA Live Score: Ex-West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd has hailed both Australia and South Africa. Lloyd also said that a Test match of this magnitude deserves a good weather and he hopes that is stays stable
AUS vs SA Live Score: The last time South Africa won an ICC trophy was back in 1998, the Knockout Cup (now called Champions Trophy). Since then, the Proteas have never walked away from any ICC event with a trophy in their hands
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Australia have already announced their playing XI and have raised many eyebrows. Marnus Labuschagne will open the batting for Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 Finals
