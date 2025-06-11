Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC Final 2025, Day 1, Live Updates: South Africa Draw First Blood, Usman Khawaja Departs
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 11 June 2025 at 16:04 IST

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC Final 2025, Day 1, Live Updates: South Africa Draw First Blood, Usman Khawaja Departs

ICC WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS, Day 1, Live Updates: Get all the updates from the Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. get ball by ball commentary and latest updates from the ultimate test

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow: Google News Icon
Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma
Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma | Image: Instagram/@icc

ICC WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS, Day 1, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Australia are locking horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship 2025 final. The match will be played at the ‘Home of Cricket’, aka the Lord's Cricket Ground. Australia are the defending champions of the coveted WTC Test mace, whereas South Africa will play the ‘Ultimate Test’ for the first time. Pat Cummins has also become the first skipper to lead his Australian team in two consecutive WTC finals. Stay tuned to get ball by ball commentary and latest updates from the ‘Ultimate Test’

Live Blog

ICC WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS, Day 1, Live Updates: The D-Day is here as two strongest team of the 2025 cycle of the World Test Championship are about to clash with each other. Both Australia and South Africa are eyeing the WTC glory. Australia are the defending champions, whereas South Africa will look at it as a chance to end their 27-year-long trophy drought.

11 June 2025 at 16:04 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Mulder swings into the attack | AUS: 29-2

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Temba Bavuma has used his bowlers for short spells so far. He has now introduced Mulder who will also bat at number three for the Proteas

11 June 2025 at 15:59 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Ngidi and Rabada working in tandem | AUS: 26-2

AUS vs SA Live Score: Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are not getting some great movement, but that hasn't stopped them from bowling the perfect length and keeping Labuschagne and Smith guessing

11 June 2025 at 15:44 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Rabada vs Smith, the perfect battle | AUS: 18-2

AUS vs SA Live Score: Steve Smith is trying to play the conditions. He realizes that there isn't enough purchase for the bowlers on this pitch and hence he ie leaving the balls at will and continuing to challenge Rabada

11 June 2025 at 15:37 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Australia in trouble, Green departs | AUS: 16-2

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Rabada is on a roll and has managed to make the ball talk. The South African pacer has taken two quick wickets in the form of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green

11 June 2025 at 15:34 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Kagiso Rabada Strikes | AUS: 12-1

AUS vs SA Live Score: Absolute jaffa from Rabada, the ball kisses the surface, straightens up a bit and takes Khawaja's blade

11 June 2025 at 15:28 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Hard grind this for South Africans | AUS: 11-0

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The ball isn't doing anything off the surface. The only thing that they are relying on his hitting perfect lengths at the moment

11 June 2025 at 15:21 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Labuschagne trying to get into his element | AUS: 5-0

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: It was a tense morning for Marnus Labuschagne, but there is no movement on this surface. He is too good for surfaces with little or no assistance for the bowlers

11 June 2025 at 15:17 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: The plan seems to backfire for South Africa a bit | AUS: 3-0

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The swing seems to have died down a bit and the dukes isn't darting around as it was few overs back. South Africa can't allow Marnus and Khawaja to settle down

11 June 2025 at 15:09 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne looks solid | AUS: 0-0

AUS vs SA Live Score: Big move, not only for Australia, but for Marnus Labuschagne too. The Australian opener has looked solid so far. There have been a few play and misses from his end, but nonetheless, he will have to see this period off

11 June 2025 at 15:05 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Kagiso Rabada starts strong | AUS: 0-0

AUS vs SA Live Score: Can't blame Temba for deciding what he did at the toss. The conditions are overcast, the ball is moving and Rabada has started with a maiden. The pacer has been hitting the perfect length consistently

11 June 2025 at 15:03 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Rabada Steaming In | AUS: 0-0

AUS vs SA Live Score: As expected, the ball is doing the talking and when you have a genius operator in someone like a Rabada, things tend to get tough. 

11 June 2025 at 15:00 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Australian openers come out to bat

AUS vs SA Live Score: Khawaja will play the first ball of this ‘Ultimate Test’, he is joined in by his new opening partner Marnus Labuschagne in the middle

11 June 2025 at 14:56 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: It is national anthem time

AUS vs SA Live Score: Australia and South Africa have walked out and it is time for the national anthem. The action is just about to start

11 June 2025 at 14:50 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Big concern for Khawaja

AUS vs SA Live Score: Usman Khawaja has had multiple opening partners since David Warner's retirement. He has another new partner in Marnus Labuschagne who will open alongside him in the WTC final, starting today and he'll have to adjust and play accordingly

11 June 2025 at 14:46 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The Rabada vs Smith battle

AUS vs SA Live Score: Here's a closer look at the Kagiso Rabada vs Steve Smith battle and how it has panned out so far in Test cricket:

  • Innings: 15
  • Dismissals: 4
  • Runs: 128
  • Average: 32.0
11 June 2025 at 14:45 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Mind games from Australia ahead of the final

AUS vs SA Live Score: The conditions are overcast at Lord's and this might have tempted Temba Bavuma to bowl first in Lord's. Australia have a new opener in Marnus Labuschagne. When asked about Bavuma's decision to bowl first, Pat Cummins was absolutely clear and he said that Australia are happy to bat first

11 June 2025 at 14:42 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: A look at Australia's playing XI

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here's a brief look at Australia's playing XI for the biggest Test match of the year

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

11 June 2025 at 14:40 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa's Playing XI

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: here's a look at South Africa's playing XI for the ‘Ultimate Test’

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

11 June 2025 at 14:35 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa win toss

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South Africa have won the toss in the ‘Ultimate Test’ and they will bowl first against Australia

11 June 2025 at 14:33 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Skipper Pat Cummins' record in final

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Pat Cummins' record is stellar as far as the finals of ICC events are concerned. Cummins led Australia in two finals, World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in 2023. Interestingly, he has won both of them

11 June 2025 at 14:24 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: A look at Temba Bavuma's record as Test captain

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Temba Bavuma, as the skipper of South Africa is yet to lose a Test match. Bavuma has captained South Africa in nine Test matches. He has won eight of them and one ended in a draw

11 June 2025 at 14:33 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Less than an hour to go for the toss

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Its about time, the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST and it will be a crucial factor in deciding the game

11 June 2025 at 14:08 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South Africa will look to play to their strengths

Kagiso Rabada has been South Africa's flagbearers in the current WTC cycle and the Proteas fast bowler will spears head the bowling lineup

11 June 2025 at 14:02 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: WTC final prize money

The WTC 2025 winners will pocket a cool $3.6 million while the runners-up will take home $2.16 million.

11 June 2025 at 14:00 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Josh Hazlewood factor for Australia?

Josh Hazlewood has been given the preference over Scott Boland and given his recent performance, the Australian pacer will be a tough nut to crack.

11 June 2025 at 13:58 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Lungi Ngidi will have a pivotal role to play

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been preferred over Dane Paterson and it remains to be seen whether he can take advantage of the English conditions at Lord's

11 June 2025 at 13:54 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Will Australia's Marnus Labuschagne gamble pay off?

Australia decided to go with Marnus Labuschagne as Usman Khawaja's opening pair but the former world No.1 batter hasn't opened for his country in this format.

11 June 2025 at 13:49 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Cummins eyes Ponting's record

AUS vs SA Live Score: If Pat Cummins walks out of the ICC WTC 2025 Final with the Test mace, he will become only the second Australian captain after Ricky Ponting to win three ICC trophies

11 June 2025 at 13:46 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Clive Lloyd highlights big problem with the 'Ultimate Test'

AUS vs SA Live Score: Ex-West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd has hailed both Australia and South Africa. Lloyd also said that a Test match of this magnitude deserves a good weather and he hopes that is stays stable

11 June 2025 at 13:45 IST

ICC WTC Final 2025: Will South Africa's Trophy Drought End?

AUS vs SA Live Score: The last time South Africa won an ICC trophy was back in 1998, the Knockout Cup (now called Champions Trophy). Since then, the Proteas have never walked away from any ICC event with a trophy in their hands

11 June 2025 at 13:43 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Australia's selection calls under the radar

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Australia have already announced their playing XI and have raised many eyebrows. Marnus Labuschagne will open the batting for Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 Finals

11 June 2025 at 13:42 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: The Ultimate Test arrives

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Lord's is all set to host Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the biggest Test of the cricketing calendar. The cycle of WTC 2025 comes to a close with the top two teams locking horns with each other on the grandest stage of them all

Published 11 June 2025 at 13:51 IST