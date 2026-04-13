ILT20 Season 5 Set To Begin From November 22 Onwards In UAE

Season 5 of the biggest cricket league in the Gulf region, the International League T20 (ILT20) will begin on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

The six-team, 34-match tournament, which has featured some of the biggest T20 stars over the years, will climax with the Season 5 finale on Sunday, 20 December, at the Dubai International Stadium, as per a press release.

The league moved to a December window in Season 4; the first three seasons were played in the January-February window. Season 4 was a big success with enhanced broadcast numbers, and spectator attendance. The tournament's final (4 January 2026) was played in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium as the Desert Vipers collected their maiden trophy with a 46-run win over the MI Emirates.

CEO of ILT20 David White said as per a release: "We are pleased to confirm the International League T20 Season 5 window. The biggest cricketing spectacle in the Gulf region will be played from Sunday, 22 November to Sunday, 20 December 2026. We are delighted with Season 4's success. The broadcast numbers, spectators' interest and the participation of the biggest T20 stars made the tournament a remarkable success as the quality of the league grew further."

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"The ILT20 continues to make massive strides, and our strategic partnerships with the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation and the Kuwait Cricket are already making a big impact. This year, these partnerships will be consolidated further through our development tournaments, which will be played in both countries prior to Season 5."

"The ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction was a great success as well, and we are already gearing up for this year's auction. There are a number of exciting announcements and initiatives that will be revealed in the coming days."

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ILT20's Season 4 featured some of the biggest T20 stars including: Sam Curran (Desert Vipers) - Player of the Tournament and winner of the Best Batter award (Red and Green Belts); Waqar Salamkheil (MI Emirates) - Best Bowler and White Belt winner; and Muhammad Waseem - Best UAE Player and Blue Belt winner.