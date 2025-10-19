IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Come Back In The Much-Awaited India v Australia Series

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Our wait has finally come to an end and the big day is here. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning and they are all set to dominate Australia, in Australia. It has been over seven months that the star duo played for India and they are now back in the iconic blue. The Shubman Gill era is about to start in ODIs and India are gearing up for the World Cup, that will be played in 2027, in South Africa. The first ODI is all set to start in few hours and it will be played in the Perth Stadium. The match is expected to be a high-octane affair and all eyes will be fixated on the two big superstars of the game, Rohit and Virat.