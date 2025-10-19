IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Come Back In The Much-Awaited India v Australia Series
IND vs AUS: Catch live score updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI. Follow ball-by-ball action, top performances, and match highlights. Follow ball-by-ball action, top performances, and match highlights.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have finally returned after a long haul of seven months. The star duo last played for India during the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy and since then it has been Shubman Gill and his young Indian team that has been dominating world cricket. Shubman Gill will be leading India for the first time in One Day Internationals as India have already started to prepare for the fifty-over World Cup that will be hosted by South Africa in 2027. Australia on the other hand will be led by Mitchell Marsh as their regular skipper Pat Cummins is out with a back injury. Australia are currently the reigning ODI champions.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI Match Live In India?
Stay tuned for top performances, and match highlights.
Live Blog
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: The first India vs Australia ODI will be a significant moment for Rohit Sharma in his international career. This game is Rohit's 500th international game and he has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, legends of Indian cricket who have already breached this landmark. This game also marks the start of the skipper Shubman Gill era. The 26-year-old will lead India for the first time in the fifty-over format and he will want to start the series on a winning note.
19 October 2025 at 05:36 IST
IND vs AUS LIVE: Here's A Look At The ODI Fixtures
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Australia are hosting India for three-match ODI series. Here are the fixtures
- October 19: 1st ODI at Perth Stadium, Perth
- October 23: 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- October 25: 3rd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
19 October 2025 at 05:29 IST
IND vs AUS LIVE: India Eye To Extend Unbeaten Stretch
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Latest Updates: India won the Champions Trophy earlier this year, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The ‘men in blue’ are currently unbeaten in ODIs this year and they will look to extend their unbeaten run in the three match ODI series too
19 October 2025 at 05:24 IST
IND vs AUS LIVE: Australia Squad
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Here's a look at Australia's squad
Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
19 October 2025 at 05:23 IST
IND vs AUS LIVE: India Squad
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Here's a look at India's squad
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna
19 October 2025 at 05:17 IST
IND vs AUS LIVE: Hello And Welcome
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Our wait has finally come to an end and the big day is here. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning and they are all set to dominate Australia, in Australia. It has been over seven months that the star duo played for India and they are now back in the iconic blue. The Shubman Gill era is about to start in ODIs and India are gearing up for the World Cup, that will be played in 2027, in South Africa. The first ODI is all set to start in few hours and it will be played in the Perth Stadium. The match is expected to be a high-octane affair and all eyes will be fixated on the two big superstars of the game, Rohit and Virat.