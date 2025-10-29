Updated 29 October 2025 at 13:30 IST
India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl First
IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Latest Updates: Catch the latest weather update, ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score as Suryakumar Yadav's India take on Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first game of the India vs Australia five-match series.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Updates: After the happenings of the ODI series, the limelight now shifts towards the shortest international format, the T20Is. The Indian T20I team led by Suryakumar Yadav is coming off a high, after winning the Asia Cup in the month of September. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is taking the field exactly after 30 days and they will be up against Mitchell Marsh's Australia who are nothing but extremely dangerous in their own home conditions. Australia are also looking forward to the 2025 edition of The Ashes, but prior to the high-profile series, they first need to get past India in the five-match T20I series.
ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Warns Mitchell Marsh Of India's 'Gun T20 Player'
Stay tuned for all the latest updates, live score, weather report, and all the action that transpires at the Manuka Oval in Canberra as Suryakumar Yadav's India lock horns with Mitchell Marsh's Australia
Live Blog
India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Updates: Australia are all set to lock horns with India in a five-match T20I series that starts today. The Indian T20I team recently won the Asia Cup and they will fancy their chances of winning the five-match series against the Aussies.
Get all the latest updates, live score as IND play AUS in the first T20I
29 October 2025 at 13:28 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Marsh's New Milestone
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Mitchell Marsh has now won 18 consecutive tosses in T20Is and he has chosen to field first in all of them
29 October 2025 at 13:30 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Big Update From The Indian Camp
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the series
Advertisement
29 October 2025 at 13:26 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Australia XI
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Here's a look at Australia's XI for the game
Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
29 October 2025 at 13:25 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: India's XI
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Here's India's XI for the game
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
29 October 2025 at 13:22 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Australia Opt To Bowl
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: India have lost yet another toss. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has asked the visitors to bat first in Canberra
29 October 2025 at 12:51 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Josh Iglis Returns
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Star wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has trained ahead of the 1st T20I against Inia and this has come as a huge boost for the hosts
29 October 2025 at 12:49 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Tanveer Sangha Added In Australia's T20I Squad
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: The Aussies made a change to their T20I squad that will lock horns with India in the five-match series. their star spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the T20I series due to personal reasons. Tanveer Sangha has now been added to their squad and the hosts will expect him to fire in the series.
29 October 2025 at 12:46 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Head-To-Head Records
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: India and Australia have played 32 T20I games against each other. India have won 20 games so far, whereas Australia have won only 11.
29 October 2025 at 12:43 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: SKY Gives Insights Into His Preparations
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that he has been working hard and is in a very good space heading into the all-important T20I series.
29 October 2025 at 12:41 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Gautam Gambhir Backs SKY
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been in the best of forms lately and is continuously searching for runs off his bat. India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said that he is unbothered about the captain's form as the team plays with an ultra-aggressive approach and following a template like this, makes failures inevitable
29 October 2025 at 12:38 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Ravi Shastri Warns Australia
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri has give his two cents on Abhishek Sharma. Shastri said that Abhishek Sharma is a gun T20I player and he can cause a lot of chaos in the middle. The Aussies will have to make sure that he doesn't stay for long in the middle
29 October 2025 at 12:32 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: Hello And Welcome
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: The ‘men in Blue’ are all set to play the shortest international format again, the T20I format and this time around they are being hosted by Australia. The first game of the series will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India have been a dominant force in the T20Is so far and Australia will be wary of the threat that they possess
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 12:33 IST