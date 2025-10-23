Updated 23 October 2025 at 09:39 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Gill, Kohli Perish in Quick Succession
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Latest Updates: As Shubman Gill's India returns to lock horns with Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the second ODI that will be played in Adelaide Oval. Get the full cricket scorecard, match updates, weather forecast and ball-by-ball commentary
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Mitchell Marsh's Australia are 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match series against India. The hosts defeated India by 7 wickets (DLS) in the first game of the series to obtain the lead. India will hope that the weather doesn't play tricks and they get to play the full match. This is a do-or-die clash for the ‘men in blue' as a defeat in Adelaide will mean that their hopes of winning the series will be done and dusted.
Catch all the live updates, scores, weather updates and bally-by-ball commentary as the action unfolds in the Adelaide Oval
Live Blog
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: India find themselves in an unwanted situation after a rain-hit game in Perth. Mitchell Marsh's Australia come into this game with the hopes of winning the match and the series. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who love batting at the Adelaide Oval and scores run for fun on this particular venue. The Shubman Gill-led side will like to believe that they can find their best form and level the score.
Stay tuned for all the live action and the drama that unfolds in the India vs Australia 2nd ODI.
23 October 2025 at 09:32 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Gill Perishes; Kohli Joins Rohit
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: As we feel that India have got off to a steady start, they lose Gill. The India captain was looking to come down the track and hit Xavier Bartlett over the top. Unfortunately, he could not go over mid-off. Virat Kohli now joins Rohit.
23 October 2025 at 09:29 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Rohit Survives DRS Scare
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Rohit is living dangerously in the initial part of the game. First, he survived a runout scare and now he has survived a DRS. All India need to do is preserve their wicket and take toll later on.
23 October 2025 at 09:13 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Rohit Nearly Runout
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Rohit survives runout scare with a dive. That could have been a big setback for Team India right at the start.
23 October 2025 at 08:46 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: What Gill Said at Toss
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Gill said at the toss: 'Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, hopefully no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hand. We are going with the same team.'
23 October 2025 at 08:43 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Hazlewood-Starc Threat Looms!
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: The target of Rohit and Gill should be to deny Hazlewood and Starc early wickets. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel reckons India have to play some old-fashioned cricket where they look to see off the initial few overs of the new ball.
23 October 2025 at 08:41 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Gill-Rohit Eye Steady Start
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Given the pitch, India need to get off to a steady start. Interesting to see Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's tactics in the initial few overs.
23 October 2025 at 08:37 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Check Playing XIs
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: India has made no change to their playing XI from Perth, while Australia have made three changes. Alex Carey and Adam Zampa come in, and so does Xavier Bartlett, who will lengthen their batting-order.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
23 October 2025 at 08:32 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Hosts Opt to Bowl as Gill Loses Another Toss
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and has opted to bowl first as Shubman Gill loses another toss.
23 October 2025 at 08:24 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Adam Zampa Returns
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: For Australia, Adam Zampa is making a comeback and in all likelihood, he will be in the XI. Varun Aaron reckons Kuldeep Yadav could get a game in place of a pacer. Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson agrees with Aaron.
23 October 2025 at 08:22 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Check India's Probable XI
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Here is India's Probable XI for Adelaide game.
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
23 October 2025 at 08:21 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Win Toss, Bowl First?
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Surely this is what it will be, the team that wins the toss, will look to bowl first - that is pretty straight-forward. Remember, there is also forecast of light rain.
23 October 2025 at 08:18 IST
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: All Set For The Toss
LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Score: Toss, like in Perth, would be extremely crucial at Adelaide because the pitch has been under covers and there would be some moisture underneath for sure. The toss is coming up in 10 minutes.
23 October 2025 at 08:16 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Will Kuldeep Get a Game?
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Interesting to see if India make changes to their XI from the team they fielded in Perth. There are whispers that Kuldeep Yadav may get a look in.
23 October 2025 at 08:13 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Must-Win For Visitors
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: It is no secret that the Adelaide contest is a must-win game for India after they lost the opening game at Perth. Will there be any changes is the question.
23 October 2025 at 08:13 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Hello and Welcome
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the upcoming game between India and Australia at Adelaide.
