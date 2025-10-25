IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Updates And Score:

Live Action from India vs Australia 3rd ODI Cricket Match | Image: X/@BCCI

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Live Score And Updates: India will take on Australia in a high-stakes showdown at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts have already sealed a series win with a 2-0 lead; this match becomes important for the Men in Blue. It would be a battle of pride for the Shubman Gill-led side, who have struggled to find their footing in the third series.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India has utterly struggled in the series so far. Following a seven-wicket loss in Perth and a two-wicket defeat in Adelaide, the third match in Sydney becomes a matter of dignity. Australia, on the other hand, will look to secure a historic series whitewash.