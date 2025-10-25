Updated 25 October 2025 at 07:39 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Updates And Score:
Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd One-Day International between India and Australia! Follow the thrilling contest with our real-time score updates, detailed full scorecard, and immersive ball-by-ball commentary. This decisive match is set to be a spectacular contest as both teams vie for series supremacy. Don't miss a single wicket, boundary, or crucial moment as the action unfolds live.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Live Score And Updates: India will take on Australia in a high-stakes showdown at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts have already sealed a series win with a 2-0 lead; this match becomes important for the Men in Blue. It would be a battle of pride for the Shubman Gill-led side, who have struggled to find their footing in the third series.
The Shubman Gill-led Team India has utterly struggled in the series so far. Following a seven-wicket loss in Perth and a two-wicket defeat in Adelaide, the third match in Sydney becomes a matter of dignity. Australia, on the other hand, will look to secure a historic series whitewash.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Live Score And Updates: In the 3rd ODI at Sydney, the spotlight will remain on Team India as they look to end their series on a high. Virat Kohli will be on the radar as he registered consecutive ducks in ODI cricket, raising concerns about his form as he returned from a prolonged break.
Rohit Sharma is expected to carry his form from the Adelaide Oval, where he scored a valiant 73.
Team India's selection of the bowlers in the Playing XI would be another interesting aspect which the fans will keep a close eye on.
IND vs AUS live score: Australia's Squad
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Here's a look at Australia's squad
Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis
IND vs AUS live score: Australia Likely To Make Few Changes
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Australia have comfortably won the series and they'll like to rest a few of their players, considering the fact that The Ashes start next month. Australia's Test players such as Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood might be rested in the third and the final ODI
IND vs AUS live score: India's Probable XI
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: There have been multiple reports that Shubman Gill might be rested for the third and the final ODI of the series. If that happens to be the case, then Yashasvi Jaiswal might open the batting with Rohit and Iyer might end up leading the side
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy/Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs AUS live score: India's Squad
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Here's a look at India's Squad
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND vs AUS live score: Kohli's Performance Under The Scanner
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli might finds himself in an unwanted and unfamiliar territory. The ex-India skipper has scored two consecutive ducks in this series and he will want some runs under his belt in the third and the final ODI of the series
IND vs AUS live score: All Or Nothing For India
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Australia have secured an unassailable lead of 2-0 in this three-match series and India have to win the last match at any cost in order to avoid a clean sweep
IND vs AUS live score: Team India in Sydney!
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, arrived in Sydney in their quintessential flair. Smiles were seen all over as they touched down on the east coast of Australia.
IND vs AUS live score: Focus Will be On Virat Kohli's performance
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli's back-to-back ducks have raised concerns about his form in the game. As he returns to International cricket after a prolonged break, the superstar Indian cricketer is yet to find his footing in the series so far. Kohli is expected to deliver in the final ODI match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
IND vs AUS live score: Hello and Welcome!
India vs Australia, Latest Updates: Get ready for live action from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia! Stay tuned for real-time scores, full scorecard updates, and ball-by-ball commentary in this high-stakes clash for series glory.
