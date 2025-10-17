India All-Rounder Claims Shubman Gill Will Benefit From Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Presence In Australia ODIs

Axar Patel, the Indian all-rounder, believes captain Shubman Gill will get a lot to learn about leadership from the presence of stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Team India ushers in a new era with a young captain at the helm. Shubman Gill has been named as the Men in Blue's new ODI skipper, succeeding Rohit Sharma.

Despite the captaincy shift, the Indian side still features former team skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODI action.

Axar Patel Sees Rohit & Kohli's Presence As A huge Positive For Shubman Gill

Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel sees it as an opportunity for Shubman Gill to develop as a leader for Team India. He further expressed that Rohit and Kohli could provide their personal inputs to Gill, which would only help the youngster strengthen as a leader of the pack.

Axar added that Shubman Gill hasn't been put under pressure so far, which is a good sign for his captaincy skills.

"For Gill, it's perfect, Rohit Bhai and Virat Bhai are there, and along with that, they have been captains, so they can give their input also, so it is very good growth of Gill's captaincy.

"What has been good about Gill's captaincy thus far is that he has not been pressurised," Axar Patel said in a joint interaction with Travis Head, as quoted by PTI.

All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli As They Return To Team India

The Indian cricket team has started the groundwork for the ODI series in Perth, Western Australia. Upon their arrival, the entire team began its training to get accustomed to the conditions.

Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Captain Shubman Gill, among others, have started pushing their limits as they train.

The primary focus would be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they return to national duty for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy Final. That was the last time that India competed in the 50-over format, as they have remained focused on Tests and T20I cricket since then.