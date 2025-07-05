Ind vs Eng 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Live Score: Rain Forecast Challenges India's Quest For A Victory At Edgbaston

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Live Score | Image: AP

IND vs ENG second Test day four live score: India will look to build on their momentum when KL Rahul and Karun Nair take the field on day four at Edgbaston. The visitors are in a very strong position having amassed a huge 244 run lead with nine wickets in hand. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook threatened to take the game away with a sensational partnership. But Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj fired back to bowl out the homeside for 407 runs ,taking a crucial 180 run lead.

IND vs ENG second Test day four live score: Shubman Gill's sensational 269-run lead has now paved the way for India for a historic Test victory at Edgbaston. India have played eight matches in Birmingham but haven't tasted a win so far. In eight matches, they have pulled off only one draw so far, losing all the other seven matches. They were last involved in a Test match with England back in 2022 when Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook drove England to their biggest run chase in Test cricket.

But given the current scenario, if they are to notch up a win, they might have to defy the odds this time around.