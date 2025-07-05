Ind vs Eng 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Live Score: Rain Forecast Challenges India's Quest For A Victory At Edgbaston

IND vs ENG second Test day four live score: India will look to build on their momentum when KL Rahul and Karun Nair take the field on day four at Edgbaston. The visitors are in a very strong position having amassed a huge 244 run lead with nine wickets in hand. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook threatened to take the game away with a sensational partnership. But Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj fired back to bowl out the homeside for 407 runs ,taking a crucial 180 run lead.
IND vs ENG second Test day four live score: Shubman Gill's sensational 269-run lead has now paved the way for India for a historic Test victory at Edgbaston. India have played eight matches in Birmingham but haven't tasted a win so far. In eight matches, they have pulled off only one draw so far, losing all the other seven matches. They were last involved in a Test match with England back in 2022 when Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook drove England to their biggest run chase in Test cricket.
But given the current scenario, if they are to notch up a win, they might have to defy the odds this time around.
Jasprit Bumrah was given a rest, keeping in mind his workload,d and both Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj have lived up to the hype as they shared 10 wickets among them.
The likes of Karun Nair and Nitish Kumar Reddy need to come out with all guns blazing as India aim to push the England bowlers to the brink on day four.
In a video released by BCCI, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, “I am feeling very good. This is my first Test in England and I am seeing how the game is going. I am feeling very good. We all came to watch the match. We got a lot of inspiration. Shubman Gill is a role model for us. Everyone’s dream is to play red-ball cricket for their country."
In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said, “India should win this game, it should be 1-1 going to Lord's. Bumrah will come back into the side, probably at the expense of Prasidh Krishna. If India play the same intense cricket they have done for three days, if they can carry on that mindset they should ask enough questions of England this week to level the series.”
This happens to be the highest score by an Indian outside Asia since Sachin Tendulkar's 241 at SCG in 2004. Shubman Gill is also the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to score a Test double hundred on English soil.
He is also the third visiting batter after Graeme Smith and Zaheer Abbas to score a double hundred at Edgbaston.
The weather could play a big hindrance in India's push for a victory on day four at Edgbaston. There are possibilities of showers throughout day four, and any loss of match time will only prove to be a bonus for England
The Indian team finished day three at 64/1, gaining a huge 244-run lead. With a tall batting lineup to follow, both KL Rahul and Karun Nair will be hoping to inflict some more misery on the English bowlers.;