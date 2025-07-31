IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs England Series Finale Online And On TV?

India vs England: In a few hours from now - India and England will lock horns for one-last time in the thrilling five-match Test series. With the series on the line, India realise they have to win to level the series and for the hosts - a mere draw would be good enough for them to seal the series. All to play for and the weather looks decent for the five days at the Oval in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming

When and where to watch the India vs England 5th Test?

The fifth and final Test between India and England is going to take place from Thursday, July 31 to Monday, August 4.

When will the toss for the 5th Test between India-England take place?

The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST on the first day. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST and will be at the same time on all days.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 5th Test?

The live streaming of the fifth Test between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs England 5th Test?

The live telecast of the fifth Test between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Ind vs Eng Probable XIs

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue