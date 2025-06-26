IND vs ENG: After Leeds Setback, Shubman Gill Sets His Sights On Redemption In Second Test As India Face Long-standing Edgbaston Curse

India didn't have the desired start under Shubman Gill's captaincy in England. Despite five centuries by Indian batters and Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul, Ben Stokes and Co. handed a five-wicket defeat to the visitors.

Shubman Gill's India Aim To Chase Edgbaston Curse

India failed to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship for the first time in the history of the tournament, and the onus will be on Shubman Gill to bridge the gap under his leadership. But the 25-year-old needs to navigate the Edgbaston challenge as India are aiming to break a 58-year-old curse. Team India is yet to lodge a win at Edgbaston since 1967. A total of eight matches have been played in Birmingham and India have lost seven, drawing only one match in the proceedings.

India's Poor Batting Record Highlighted At Edgbaston

In the first Test, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant shouldered the batting responsibility, but Edgbaston hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Team India. India's batting failures have been pretty prominent at this venue, which is known for its high-scoring matches. Incidentally, England's highest score of 711 came against England in 2011 when Alastair Cook smashed a sensational 294 alongside a century from Eoin Morgan. The likes of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair need to step up as India need to come with all guns blazing. Moreover, India managed to get past the 300 barrier only once, with their lower score being a paltry 92.