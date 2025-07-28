IND vs ENG: After Manchester Heroics, Rishabh Pant Posts Pictures In Crutches, Shares Latest Injury Update

Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out of the final Test match at the Oval. The Indian vice-captain fractured his right foot after a Chris Woakes delivery hit him during the first inning at Old Trafford.

Rishabh Pant Offered His Injury Update

Pant received urgent medical care on the field and had to leave to receive further attention in the dressing room. Pant came back and smashed a valiant century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement.

After India pulled off a sensational draw in the 4th Test, Rishabh Pant has shared an injury update on Monday. The Indian vice-captain took to social media to post, "Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love."

This was his second injury concern after he injured his fingers while trying to save a Jasprit Bumrah delivery on the leg side.

