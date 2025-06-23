IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Set To Take Charge On Day Four, Will Rain Hamper India's Chances At Headingley?

IND vs ENG live score: Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on KL Rahul, insisting the batter doesn't know how good he is. As quoted by India Today, he told the broadcasters, “Total team man. He has even been asked to keep wickets. He does that for the team, and that's what you want in the team. You see the way he reacts to the situation. He's got an equanimity about him, which is so rare because in today's day and age where everybody's got to be doing things to show that they have achieved something, his celebrations are also muted. One thing everybody agrees about KL Rahul is that he doesn't know how good a player he is. I mean, he would agree."