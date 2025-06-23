IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Set To Take Charge On Day Four, Will Rain Hamper India's Chances At Headingley?

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: The first Test match between India and England is very evenly poised at this moment. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will take charge when India take the field on day 4. Earlier, riding on Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant five-wicket haul, India bowled out England for 465 runs, taking a paltry six run lead. The onus will be on KL Rahul who has looked in absolute sublime form in this Test match. England managed to inflict a fight back wit two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India haven't managed to secure a Test series win since 2007, and India's 37th Test captain, Shubman Gill, has a point to prove. The 25-year-old smashed a sensational century on his captaincy debut and the pressure will be on him once again when he comes to bat on day 4. India have extended their lead to 96 runs after day 3 and with the characteristics of the Headingley surface, the visitors need to put up a huge score to have any chance of winning this Test match.
IND vs ENG live score: Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on KL Rahul, insisting the batter doesn't know how good he is. As quoted by India Today, he told the broadcasters, “Total team man. He has even been asked to keep wickets. He does that for the team, and that's what you want in the team. You see the way he reacts to the situation. He's got an equanimity about him, which is so rare because in today's day and age where everybody's got to be doing things to show that they have achieved something, his celebrations are also muted. One thing everybody agrees about KL Rahul is that he doesn't know how good a player he is. I mean, he would agree."
IND vs ENG live score: Prasidh Krishna dismissed Harry Brook for 99 and the 26 year old couldn't believe his luck after getting caught out by Shardul Thakur at long leg.
IND vs ENG live score: Jasprit Bumrah has now joined an exclusive list, surpassing Malcolm Marshall and Wasim Akram. In the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, he is third on the list for most Test wickets taken by a visiting bowler. West Indies legend Courtney Walsh is at the top of the list with 213 scalps, followed by Curtly Ambrose with 184 and Bumrah with 150 wickets.
IND vs ENG live score: KL Rahul has remained a pivotal part of the Indian batting lineup. The 33-year-old paved the way for an ideal start in the first innings, and he is three short of fifty in the second innings.
IND vs ENG: As per the weather forecast, there is a possibility of rain and a distinct cloud covering means it will be an ideal scenario for swing bowling.
