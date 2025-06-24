IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain Arrives At Headingley, Will It Delay Day Five Proceedings?

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: The first Test match between India and England promises to go down to the wire. As day five looms ahead, the Indian bowling lineup has a tall task to pick all 10 England wickets on a Leeds surface which has very little to offer for the fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul, and the onus will be on him again to get the visitors setting up the momentum. England finished day 4 at 21/0 and they need another 350 runs to win. But rain could play a spoilsport as there is a forecast of rain throughout the day.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Twin centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul set up a blockbuster finale in Leeds. The Indian batting lineup had a late crumble, which has offered England a glimmer of hope. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived an Indian onslaught on day four, and they will have the challenge to mitigate the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs ENG: Both teams are out in the field and ar warming up in a gloomy and overcast condition.
IND vs ENG Live score: Headingley is being covered with covers as drizzles have started to interrupt the proceedings. It remains to be seen whether the start of the match gets delayed.
IND vs EMG Live score: The live telecast of the IND vs ENG Test will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. The live broadcast will start at 3:30 PM IST.
IND vs ENG live score: Ace Jasprit Bumrah had a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and he will be central to India's plans on the 5th day in Leeds.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Josh Tongue has revealed that England will go for the win on the 5th day in Leeds. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, "It's just [about] being as positive as we can. They're going to bowl well at times tomorrow: it's just crucial we soak up that bit of pressure and reapply it. I don't see why we can't chase that down."
IND vs ENG live score: Rishabh Pant became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to hit a century in both innings of a Test match. He also happens to be the first Indian batter to score hundreds in each innings of a Test match and now needs three hundreds to get past Rahul Dravid to be the Indian batter with the most hundreds in Test matches on English soil.
IND vs ENG live updates: The likes of Jasprit Bumrah have also found it difficult to grind out something from the Leeds pitch. But there have been encouraging signs for someone like Ravindra Jadeja as batters have witnessed uneven bounce and lateral movement.
Rishabh Pant received an official reprimand for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct which stated, “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
IND vs ENG live score: When it comes to defending a total of 350+, India's record is unmatched. In 59 matches, India have managed a whooping 42 wins, drawing 16 and losing only one Test.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley managed to end day 4 on a high as England scored without losing any wickets, and the onus will be on them to provide the home side with a good start.
IND vs ENG Live Score: As per the weather forecast, there is a possibility of 40% rain when the match starts, but as the game progresses, rain ios unlikely to threaten India's chances.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England finished day four at 21/0 and will need another 350 runs to secure a historic win in Leeds.