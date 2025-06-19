IND vs ENG- Ravi Shastri Doesn't Mince His Words, Hands Out Stern Warning To Captain Shubman Gill: 'It’s Not Going To Be Easy'

Updated 19 June 2025 at 16:18 IST
Shubman Gill will not have the easiest transformation when he takes over the role from Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. India's 37th Test captain will assume his charge from the five-match England Test series.
Gill is tipped to be one of the players to look out for as far as Indian cricket is concerned, but his Test credentials are still at an early stage. The 25-year-old has only amassed 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches and has only grown into a mature player over the years. He already captained the Gujarat Titans in two full seasons and also led them to the IPL 2025 playoffs. But captaining India in red-ball cricket will be a different ball game, and Ravi Shastri has fired a warning to the Indian Test captain.
On ICC review, the former India head coach said, “I think, take your time.
“It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”
Also Read: ENG vs IND - Ahead of Headingley Test, Gary Kirsten Heaps Praise On Team India Test Captain Shubman Gill: 'He’s A Smart Cricketer'
There has been a long debate on what India's batting order will be. Rishabh Pant confirmed Gill will be playing at No. 4, followed by the Indian vice-captain himself. "I think there is still discussion going on who's gonna play 3, but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm gonna stick to number 5 as of now and rest, we're gonna keep on discussing about that."
KL Rahul is likely to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The pair already opened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and won't have to make many adjustments. When it comes to No. 3, Sai Sudharsan could get the nod over Karun Nair. The left-handed batter earned his maiden call-up to the Test team and has been impressive with the bat of late.
Published 19 June 2025 at 16:18 IST