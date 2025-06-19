IND vs ENG- Ravi Shastri Doesn't Mince His Words, Hands Out Stern Warning To Captain Shubman Gill: 'It’s Not Going To Be Easy'

Shubman Gill will not have the easiest transformation when he takes over the role from Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. India's 37th Test captain will assume his charge from the five-match England Test series.

Ravi Shastri Offers Piece Of Advice For Shubman Gill

Gill is tipped to be one of the players to look out for as far as Indian cricket is concerned, but his Test credentials are still at an early stage. The 25-year-old has only amassed 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches and has only grown into a mature player over the years. He already captained the Gujarat Titans in two full seasons and also led them to the IPL 2025 playoffs. But captaining India in red-ball cricket will be a different ball game, and Ravi Shastri has fired a warning to the Indian Test captain.

On ICC review, the former India head coach said, “I think, take your time.

“It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

India's Huge Batting Conundrum Ahead of Headingley Test

There has been a long debate on what India's batting order will be. Rishabh Pant confirmed Gill will be playing at No. 4, followed by the Indian vice-captain himself. "I think there is still discussion going on who's gonna play 3, but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm gonna stick to number 5 as of now and rest, we're gonna keep on discussing about that."