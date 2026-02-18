Updated 18 February 2026 at 17:48 IST
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: India Face Netherlands In Ahmedabad, Seek To Finish Group Stage With A Win
Ahmedabad is buzzing with noise and anticipation as the Indian cricket team will face the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup 2026 showdown at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned here for ball by ball updates of the India vs netherlands T20 World Cup tie.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: All the focus will be on Ahmedabad when India take on the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup 2026 match at Narendra Modi Stadium. With a place in the Super 8 stage already secured, Men In Blue might consider reshuffling their starting XI.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Abhishek Sharma has remained the focal point of India's batting. Following back-to-back golden ducks, the Indian opener needs to get back to scoring runs ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage.
18 February 2026 at 17:48 IST
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Will India make changes?
Given that they have already qualified for the Super Eight stage, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh could be given a start.
18 February 2026 at 17:46 IST
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: How Ahmedabad piutch will behave?
Both matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium have been a run feast and if India bat first, Abhishek Sharma should get it going.
18 February 2026 at 17:33 IST
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: WIll Jasprit Bumrah play?
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said, “I haven't seen the pitch yet. I have come straight here. I think the team will decide after seeing the wicket and practice. I don't think so about the rest. But if they decide something like that in the evening, that will also be tonight. Definitely not decided.”
18 February 2026 at 17:31 IST
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Will India finish off group-stage a win?
India will host the Netherlands in a Group A match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.
Published On: 18 February 2026 at 17:38 IST