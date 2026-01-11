Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Against SA | Image: AP

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Score And Updates: India are hosting New Zealand for a three-match One Day International series. The first match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Vadodara. The m,atch will witness the return of Indian skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. The three-match ODI series will also be followed by a five-match T20I series prior to the World T20.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch

Stay tuned for pitch report, weather report, ball-by-ball commentary from the series opener to be played between India and New Zealand