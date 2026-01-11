Updated 11 January 2026 at 12:44 IST
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE Score And Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Return For India In Vadodara
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Score And Updates: Get live cricket score updates for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match with ball-by-ball commentary, player statistics and match highlights
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Score And Updates: India are hosting New Zealand for a three-match One Day International series. The first match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Vadodara. The m,atch will witness the return of Indian skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. The three-match ODI series will also be followed by a five-match T20I series prior to the World T20.
Stay tuned for pitch report, weather report, ball-by-ball commentary from the series opener to be played between India and New Zealand
Live Blog
11 January 2026 at 12:44 IST
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score: The Leaders Return
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: After missing the India vs South Africa series, skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer have returned tro lead India in the three-match series. Both Iyer and Gill were nursing their respective injuries priro to the series
11 January 2026 at 12:40 IST
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: New Zealand's Squad
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE: Here is a look at New Zealand's squad for the ODI series
Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox
11 January 2026 at 12:37 IST
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: India's squad for the series
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score: Here's a look at India's squad for the ODI series
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja
11 January 2026 at 12:34 IST
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE: Hello And Welcome
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE Score: India are ready to kickstart 2026 with a three-match ODI series. The ‘men in blue’ are locking horns with the Kiwis and the series will see the return of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma. The upcoming first ODI will be played in Vadodara
