IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Score & Updates: India Eye Series Win vs New Zealand in Guwahati
Catch the live score and updates of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav's men aim to seal the series 3-0 at Barsapara Stadium, while the BlackCaps fight to stay alive. Check Toss, Playing XI, and match highlights here.
India vs New Zealand Live Score & Updates: India will lock horns against New Zealand in Guwahati on January 25, 2026, in the series decider after their win in Raipur. The Men in Blue lead the series 2-0, having won the 1st T20I series match in Nagpur by 48 runs and the 2nd T20I fixture by seven wickets in Raipur. On the other hand, the Blackcaps have a do-or-die situation in their hands and would look to give it their all to secure a win against the hosts.
India vs New Zealand Live Score & Updates: The 1st T20I match saw Abhishek Sharma's brilliant knock in Nagpur, while the 2nd T20I saw Ishan Kishan's blistering 32-ball 76 knock after the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Additionally, the 2nd T20I also saw skipper Suryakumar Yadav back in form as he scored an unbeaten 87 runs off 37 deliveries.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 LIVE: Guwahati pitch report
The 3rd T20I will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The pitch is traditionally a batsman-friendly surface, with good bounce and pace, which allows batsmen to play freely from the start. Bowlers, especially pacers, can still find success on the flat track with proper disciplined swing. As the game progresses, spinners may get moderate help, but throughout batting is expected to remain easier.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 LIVE: Where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live?
The 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome, India will face New Zealand in the 3rd T20I in the five-match series ahead of the World Cup. Join in with us for all the live updates!
