IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Score & Updates: India Eye Series Win vs New Zealand in Guwahati

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Match Action During IND vs NZ Series | Image: AP

India vs New Zealand Live Score & Updates: India will lock horns against New Zealand in Guwahati on January 25, 2026, in the series decider after their win in Raipur. The Men in Blue lead the series 2-0, having won the 1st T20I series match in Nagpur by 48 runs and the 2nd T20I fixture by seven wickets in Raipur. On the other hand, the Blackcaps have a do-or-die situation in their hands and would look to give it their all to secure a win against the hosts.