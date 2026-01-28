IND vs NZ, 4th T20I Live Score & Updates: Match Begins, India Look For An Early Breakthrough

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score and Updates | Image: ANI

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score & Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the fourth T20I match of the series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, January 28. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ 4th T20I Match Live In India?

Currently, India leading 3-0 over New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue have already clinched the series after winning the first three games of the series.

ALSO READ: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Vizag During IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Detailed Weather Report

Team India are coming into this match after a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday, January 25. Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Match' in Guwahati for his three-wicket haul.