IND vs NZ, 4th T20I Live Score & Updates: Match Begins, India Look For An Early Breakthrough
Follow the live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, January 28. Suryakumar Yadav's men aim for a whitewash against the Kiwis after a 3-0 series win. Check the latest Toss Updates, Pitch Report, and Playing XI here.
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score & Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the fourth T20I match of the series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, January 28. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Currently, India leading 3-0 over New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue have already clinched the series after winning the first three games of the series.
Team India are coming into this match after a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday, January 25. Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Match' in Guwahati for his three-wicket haul.
Live Blog
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score & Updates: The ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand is helping Team India to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue have sealed the T20I series against the Kiwis after the hosts clinched the first three fixtures. India will lock horns with New Zealand in the fourth T20I match of the series on Wednesday, January 28.
IND Vs NZ Live Score: Chance gets begging | NZ: 5/0 after 0.3 overs
Tim Seifert aims for a big one and the ball hits the edge. It goes upwards but Jasprit Bumrah couldn't grab it as the ball touches the boundary rope.
28 January 2026 at 18:37 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand Playing XI
Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
28 January 2026 at 18:36 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: India Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
28 January 2026 at 18:38 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: Toss update
India have won the toss in Vizag and will field first. Ishan Kishan has a slight niggle and has been replaced by Arshdeep Singh. New Zealand have also made one change as Zak Foulkes has replaced Kyle Jamieson in the playing XI.
28 January 2026 at 18:24 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: India cannot be complacent ahead of T20 World Cup
India have won their 9th consecutive T20I series and are curren tly unbeaten in 12 T20I series.
28 January 2026 at 18:18 IST
IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I LIVE: Less Than 15 Minutes Left For The Toss
IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I LIVE Score: In the fourth T20I match of the series between India and New Zealand in Vizag, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the game will begin at 7 PM IST.
28 January 2026 at 18:16 IST
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE: A Detailed Pitch Report Of ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium In Visakhapatnam
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: The upcoming match will be the two teams' first encounter at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. So far, the Men in Blue have played four T20Is in Vizag, winning three games and conceding one defeat. The only defeat came in 2019 against Australia.
A total of 12 T20I games have played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Out of which, the team batting first won three games. Meanwhile, the team that bowled first clinched nine wins.
28 January 2026 at 18:06 IST
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE: Highest Wicket-Taker In IND vs NZ T20Is
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Currently, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing T20Is with four wickets from three matches at a bowling average of 17.00. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy is the second-highest wicket-taker with three scalps from three matches at a bowling average of 34.33.
28 January 2026 at 17:56 IST
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE: Highest Run-Scorer In IND vs NZ T20Is
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Currently, Suryakumar Yadav is the highest run-scorer of the ongoing T20I series, scoring 171 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 201.18 and an average of 171.00. Abhishek Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer in the T20Is, with 152 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 271.43 and an average of 76.00.
28 January 2026 at 17:50 IST
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE: New Zealand's Squad
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE Score:
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.
28 January 2026 at 17:48 IST
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Team India's Squad
IND Vs NZ Live Score:
India Squad: Sanju Samson (Wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
28 January 2026 at 17:44 IST
IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Aims Elusive Career Milestone In T20Is
IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav is on the brink of achieving an elusive career landmark in the T20Is. Suryakumar is just 41 runs away from becoming the third Indian to score 3,000 T20I runs as India prepare to take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I match on January 28.
28 January 2026 at 17:36 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand Bowling Coach Jacob Oram Heaps Praise On Abhishek Sharma
IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score: While speaking at the pre-match press conference, New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram tried to decode Abhishek Sharma's plans.
“The answer to that is simple: it is very difficult. “When you look at his strike rate, it’s hard, first, to identify any real weakness in his game, and then, secondly, to execute a plan against him. Execution is the hardest thing in cricket, whether you’re batting or bowling,” Jacob Oram told reporters ahead of the fourth T20I match.
28 January 2026 at 17:33 IST
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE: Morne Morkel Backs Sanju Samson Ahead Of 4th T20I
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: While speaking at the pre-match press conference, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Sanju Samson amid his poor form in the ongoing T20Is against New Zealand.
"Samson is one knock away from getting that confidence and getting that form back. We all know the cliche that form is temporary, and for us, as we build up to the World Cup, it's important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He's training well, he's hitting the ball very well,l so I think it's just a matter of time for him to get a score on the board," Morkel told reporters at the pre-match press conference.
28 January 2026 at 16:26 IST
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE: Hello and Welcome!
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live blog for the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be hosting the two heavyweights for the fourth T20I match on Wednesday, January 28.
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 17:25 IST