IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan Return For India, New Zealand Name Four Changes
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: India will look to finish the T20I series on a strong note when they take on New Zealand in the 5th match in Trivandrum on Saturday.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: India have already sealed the 5-match T20I series and the idea will be to sharpen their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup. The Men In Blue have been dominating in the shortest format and are yet to lose a T20I series since their T20I World Cup triumph in 2024. Sanju Samson's form will be a concern and the Kerala boy will have one more chance to put an end to his worries at his home ground in Trivandrum.
Live Blog
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: Shreyas Iyer finally could get some gamtime as the likes of Hardik Pandya could be rested given the hectic T20 World Cup schedule ahead. India are currently leading theT20I series 3-1.
31 January 2026 at 18:39 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand Playing XI
Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.
31 January 2026 at 18:36 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: India Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
31 January 2026 at 18:42 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: Toss update
India have won the toss and will bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.
31 January 2026 at 18:26 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: Toss to take place shortly
Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
31 January 2026 at 18:20 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: Team management has backed Sanju Samson despite drought of runs
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak: “Sanju is the senior player; he is very good. He might not have scored as many runs as everybody would like, but that is part of a cricketing career. Sometimes you have five innings in a row where you score so many runs, and sometimes you have a little dry period.”
31 January 2026 at 18:08 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: Will Varun Chakravarthy return?
The Men In Blue paired Kuldeep Yadav with Ravi Bishnoi in the last two games and rested Varun Chakravarthy. But the no. 1 T20I spinner might return to the team to have some much-needed bowling practice.
31 January 2026 at 18:04 IST
IND Vs NZ Live Score: India's last dance before T20 World Cup
This will be Suryakumar Yadav's last opportunity to test all the possible combinations before they face the USA at Wankhede Stadium on February 7.
31 January 2026 at 18:09 IST
IND vs NZ live score: India look to finish unfinished business
India will host New Zealand in the 5th T20I match in Trivandrum. The Kiwis reduced the deficit with a win in the last T20I in Vizag.
