Updated 9 December 2025 at 17:12 IST
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates And Score: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Set To Return For The Men In Blue In Cuttack
India vs South Africa 1st T20I live score and updates from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on December 9. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya return as the defending champions begin preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Get ball-by-ball commentary, match predictions and playing XI.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: India and South Africa are all set for some thrilling limited-overs action in the T20I format, and it will serve as preparatory grounds for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026. The action commences at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and the first ball will be bowled at 07:00 PM IST.
India is the defending champion and has been in exceptional touch this year so far. Under Suryakumar Yadav's tutelage, they have been unstoppable in the competition and secured series victories over top International sides.
South Africa, on the other hand, aims for redemption as they will be determined to finish as champions in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Proteas Men wrapped up the competition as runners-up and were defeated by the Men In Blue in the summit clash.
Live Blog
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Team India will receive a key boost in terms of squad depth as top-order batter Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya return to action for their national side.
Their presence could pose a significant challenge to South African cricket as they have proved themselves as proper match winners in the past.
9 December 2025 at 17:12 IST
IND vs SA Live: Dissecting The Pitch
IND vs SA 1st T20I Latest Update: The pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will be a red soil turf and has a resemblance to the Wankhede Stadium turf. The match is expected to produce plenty of runs with explosive batters playing on both sides
9 December 2025 at 17:05 IST
IND vs SA Live: SKY Reflects On India's T20 WC Preparations
IND vs SA 1st T20I Latest Update: Prior to the start of the India vs South Africa T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav said that the Indian team had started preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup right after their world T20 win in 2024
Advertisement
9 December 2025 at 16:59 IST
IND vs SA Live: India's Stellar 2025
IND vs SA 1st T20I Latest Update: India are yet to lose a T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership. India will like to maintain a clinical record in the five-match series against South Africa as well
9 December 2025 at 16:44 IST
IND vs SA Live: First Look At India's New T20I Jersey
IND vs SA 1st T20I Latest Update: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a fresh look at the players wearing India's new T20I Cup which will be used in the World Cup next year
Advertisement
9 December 2025 at 16:34 IST
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Some thrilling action is all set to happen at the barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and it will be a sight to behold for the local fans as they will witness an international match after quite a while.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 16:40 IST