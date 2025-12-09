India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates And Score: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Set To Return For The Men In Blue In Cuttack

Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav | Image: ANI

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: India and South Africa are all set for some thrilling limited-overs action in the T20I format, and it will serve as preparatory grounds for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026. The action commences at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and the first ball will be bowled at 07:00 PM IST.

India is the defending champion and has been in exceptional touch this year so far. Under Suryakumar Yadav's tutelage, they have been unstoppable in the competition and secured series victories over top International sides.

South Africa, on the other hand, aims for redemption as they will be determined to finish as champions in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Proteas Men wrapped up the competition as runners-up and were defeated by the Men In Blue in the summit clash.