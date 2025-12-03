Updated 3 December 2025 at 13:03 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Temba Bavuma Wins Toss, South Africa To Bowl First In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Latest Updates: As India look to secure an unassailable lead in Raipur, here's all the latest update on the pitch and weather. Stay tuned for live score and ball-by-ball commentary
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: After an embarrassing 2-0 defeat in the Test matches, the ‘Men in Blue’ are staring at an ODI series win against South Africa. India are currently 1-0 up in this three-match ODI series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back once again to play the second game of the series and help India win. The KL Rahul-led side defeated South Africa in the first game by 17 runs. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma who missed the first game is expected to return and lead the Proteas in the second game of the series.
Stay tuned for weather report, pitch report, rain forecast, live score and ball-by-ball commentary
Live Blog
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: India are looking to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the Raipur ODI. India had defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the opening game of the series that was played in Ranchi. Despite India's thumping win, it was Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI century that grabbed all the limelight. The second ODI of the series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
3 December 2025 at 13:03 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: India's Bad Luck With The Toss Continues
IND vs SA Live Score: India have now lost 20 consecutive tosses in ODIs since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. South Africa have won the toss and they will bowl first
3 December 2025 at 12:55 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: Rohit Sharma Eyes Career Milestone
IND vs SA Live Score: Former India skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 19959 runs across formats in his career so far. Rohit is just 41 runs away from breach the 20000-run mark
3 December 2025 at 12:51 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: Dissecting Team India's Biggest Issue
IND vs SA Live Score: As surprising as it may sound, but India have lost consecutive 19 tosses in the ODI format since the 2023 World Cup final that the ‘Men in Blue’ lost
3 December 2025 at 12:47 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: Raipur's Weather Forecast
IND vs SA Live Score: The skies are expected to be clear for the second ODI and there is no forecast rain for the game scheduled to begin in Raipur
3 December 2025 at 12:39 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: India's Probable XI
IND vs SA Live Score: Here's a look at India's probable XI for the match. Courtesy of how the match turned out to be in Ranchi, India might likely go unchanged
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
3 December 2025 at 12:23 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: High-Scoring Affair on Cards
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: With both sides boasting of some big names in world cricket, a high-scoring affair is expected at Raipur - which is exactly what the fans would hope for.
3 December 2025 at 12:21 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Pacers Could Dominate
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: In the past, pacers have had a massive say at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Will it be the same tonight?
3 December 2025 at 12:20 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Will Kohli Get No. 53?
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Virat Kohli broke multiple records when he brought up his 52nd ODI century. He looked unstoppable in Ranchi. He would surely back himself to get another century at Raipur.
3 December 2025 at 12:19 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit in Red-Hot Form
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in ODI cricket. In fact, in his last five outings - he has amassed 335 runs. This includes a century and three fifties.
3 December 2025 at 12:18 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Keshav Maharaj Likely to Feature in Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Veteran SA spinner Keshav Maharaj is likely to be back in the side in place of Prenelan Subrayen. The latter proved to be costly at Ranchi and with Maharaj, one can expect more control.
3 December 2025 at 12:14 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Rickleton to Make Way For QDK
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: There are whispers that Ryan Rickleton may be asked to make way for Quinton de Kock at Raipur. QDK has solid experience of playing in India and that should help.
3 December 2025 at 12:13 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Can Gaikwad Fire?
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: It seems like the management has decided to give Ruturaj Gaikwad a longer run in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Will Gaikwad come good in Raipur after failing in Ranchi?
3 December 2025 at 12:12 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Bavuma Boost For SA
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: After missing the opener in Ranchi, Temba Bavuma would be back for South Africa and that would give more stability to their batting-order.
3 December 2025 at 12:10 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Spotlight on RoKo
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Without an iota of doubt, it is a given that the spotlight would be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two stalwarts have been in good touch and fans would be hoping for another masterclass from them in Raipur.
3 December 2025 at 12:09 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Will Sundar Bat at No. 5?
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: It would be interesting to see what number will Washington Sundar get? After he was made to bat ahead of KL Rahul at No. 5 in Ranchi, the team management faced backlash for the call. Will they stick to it would be interesting to see.
3 December 2025 at 12:07 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Can India do an Encore?
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: There is a high-possibility of that happening. Following the win in Ranchi, India would be a confident lot and they would also like to carry forward the winning momentum and take an unassailable lead.
3 December 2025 at 12:06 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Will Pant Find a Spot?
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Reports claimed that Pant had a long net session on Tuesday and looked in ominous touch. There could be a possibility he gets a look-in in Raipur.
3 December 2025 at 12:04 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Crucial at Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Like in Ranchi, dew is expected to play a part in Raipur as well. This is the winter season in India and dew would be a major factor in cricket matches.
3 December 2025 at 12:02 IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: Hello And Welcome
IND vs SA Live Score: After India's heist in Ranchi, they are hosting Temba Bavuma's South Africa in Raipur. The men in blue are 1-0 up in the series and a win in this ODI will guarantee them a series victory. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had headlined India's jittery Ranchi win and the star duo will want to register another powerful performance in the Raipur ODI. Aiden Markram had led South Africa in the first ODI, but Temba Bavuma is expected to return and lead them in the second game
