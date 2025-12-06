Updated 6 December 2025 at 13:03 IST
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: India Have Won The Toss, 'Men in Blue' To Field First In Vizag ODI
IND vs SA 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: As India look to win the series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, here's all the latest update on the pitch and weather. Stay tuned for live score and ball-by-ball commentary
- Cricket
- 1 min read
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is all set to host the series decider of the India vs South Africa three-match ODI series. South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets in the Raipur ODI to level the series. As far as India are concerned, they will be highly relieved of the fact that Virat Kohli has returned to form and has scored back-to-back centuries in the series. Prior to the ODI series, South Africa had defeated India in the Test series and the ‘Men in Blue’ wouldn't want to endure the same result again.
Catch all the latest update on the pitch and weather and ball-to-ball commentary of the game.
Live Blog
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Latest Score: India and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each in the series decided that is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The series currently stands levelled at 1-1. India are expected to remain unchanged in the final ODI of the series as far as their batting is concerned.
6 December 2025 at 13:02 IST
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI LIVE: India Win Toss
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: KL Rahul has won the toss, India to field first
6 December 2025 at 12:59 IST
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI LIVE: South Africa's Squad
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Here's a look at South Africa's squad for the final ODI
Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen
6 December 2025 at 12:58 IST
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: India's Squad For The Final ODI
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score: Here's a look at India's squad for the final ODI
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy
6 December 2025 at 12:32 IST
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI LIVE: Hello and Welcome
IND Vs SA Live Score: India and South Africa have dominated each other in the different phases of this three-match ODI series. India and South Africa have both won one ODI each in this series and the final ODI of this series is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
