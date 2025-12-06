IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: India Have Won The Toss, 'Men in Blue' To Field First In Vizag ODI

India's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after getting dismissed by South Africa's Lungi Ngidi in 2nd ODI | Image: ANI

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is all set to host the series decider of the India vs South Africa three-match ODI series. South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets in the Raipur ODI to level the series. As far as India are concerned, they will be highly relieved of the fact that Virat Kohli has returned to form and has scored back-to-back centuries in the series. Prior to the ODI series, South Africa had defeated India in the Test series and the ‘Men in Blue’ wouldn't want to endure the same result again.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Catch all the latest update on the pitch and weather and ball-to-ball commentary of the game.