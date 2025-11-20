IND vs SA: Proteas Men Yet To Decide on Kagiso Rabada For Guwahati Test Despite Lungi Ngidi Call-Up

Cricket South Africa has revealed that they are yet to make a decision over Kagiso Rabada's involvement in the second IND vs SA Test match.

Despite calling up a fast-bowling asset, the Proteas Men are waiting to get a clear status over Rabada, one of the world's finest pace bowlers, to go up against India in Guwahati.

India and South Africa will face off against each other in an uncharted territory. Guwahati will host its first-ever Test match in the region, and the anticipation among the fans is at its peak.

Kagiso Rabada's Guwahati Test Status Unclear As South Africa Adds Lungi Ngidi

Kagiso Rabada was left out of the first India vs South Africa Test match in Kolkata. The SA pacer is currently recovering from a rib injury. To bolster the pace battery, CSA drafted Lungi Ngidi in the squad for the second Test match.

Advertisement

South Africa Bowling Coach Piet Botha has not ruled Kagiso Rabada out of the second IND vs SA test match in Guwahati. A call is expected to be made in the next 24 hours over the pacer's involvement in the upcoming fixture.

"We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours," Piet Botha said while speaking to the reporters ahead of the second Test match in Guwahati.

Advertisement

South Africa already has a pace battery, which features stars like Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen. Ngidi's addition reinforces the squad, while Rabada's involvement will also help SA gain an edge.

Simon Harmer Also In Good Shape, Confirms SA Coach

Coach Piel Botha also expressed confidence that off-spinner Simon Harmer will be involved in the second Test match. Harmer played a key role in toppling the Indian batters in the Kolkata Test.

The SA bowling coach shrugged off any concern over Simon Harmer, who highlighted that he could be dangerous for the left-handers if the ball turns the way it did in Kolkata.

"No problems with Simon Harmer's shoulder. If the ball starts turning as early as it did in Kolkata, he will be dangerous with so many left-handers in the line-up," The Proteas Men bowling coach added.