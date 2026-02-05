Updated 5 February 2026 at 14:34 IST
Tilak Varma Reflects on His Swift Comeback to Team India Before T20 World Cup: ‘Didn’t Expect to Be Back This Early'
Tilak Varma makes a rapid comeback for India ahead of the T20 World Cup after surgery, thanking BCCI and COE. He says fan chants boosted his confidence during the warm-up match against South Africa.
Tilak Varma voices his thoughts on his rapid comeback for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup after sustaining an injury. The number three batter for India in T20Is pulled off a stellar outing upon his return for the team in a warm-up fixture.
India batter Tilak Varma had undergone surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot and was ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is. He then checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and continued his rehab to make a full-fledged return.
The timeline was tight, but Varma managed to push through and make a fortunate return to the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Tilak Varma Talks Rapid Comeback for the T20 World Cup
Following the India-South Africa warm-up fixture, Tilak Varma expressed gratitude to the BCCI and the Centre of Excellence. The Indian batter also admitted that he did not expect to make such a swift comeback for the team.
Tilak Varma added that the fans chanting his name gave him an extra boost of confidence upon his comeback for the Men in Blue.
“To be honest, I did not expect to be back on the field this early. Really thankful for COE and BCCI. I always said my biggest dream was to play in the World Cup.
"When I entered the rope, everyone was shouting ‘Tilak, Tilak,’ so I didn't expect that. I felt really nice, and it also gave me a boost as I was going in,” Tilak Varma said in a video shared by the BCCI.
Tilak Varma Kicks Things Off With a Bang!
Tilak Varma kicked off his comeback bid for India with an appearance for India A in a warm-up fixture against the USA in Navi Mumbai. The number three batter for India struck a firm 24-ball 38 upon his maiden comeback outing.
The batter then joined the India camp in Mumbai and was part of the playing XI in the hosts' sole warm-up fixture against South Africa.
Walking in at number three, Tilak struck a brilliant 19-ball 45, setting the time after openers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma gave a brilliant start to the team.
The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 30 runs in the warm-up fixture, and all eyes are now on their group stage campaign. India's first match will take place on February 7 against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.
