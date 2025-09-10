IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: India Steamroll UAE In Dubai, Chase Down Target In Just 4.3 Overs
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: India have steamrolled UAE by nine wickets to open their Asia Cup 2025 encounter at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: UAE couldn't pose a strong challenge to India in an Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Wednesday. Kuldeep Yadav ran through the UAE batting lineup with a four-wicket haul, while Shivam Dube also assisted with three wickets. India chased down the required 58 runs in just 4.3 overs with Abhishek Sharma setting up the tone. The Southpaw scored 30 runs in just 16 balls with two fours and three sixes.
Live Blog
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: India have started their Asia Cup 2025 with a bang and will now face off against archrival Pakistan on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium.
10 September 2025 at 21:59 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Kuldeep Yadav shines with the ball, Abhishek Sharma sets up the tone with his bat
Kuldeep Yadav showed once again why he is regarded as one of the best in shortest format. He conceded just sevene runs and picked up four wickets in the proceedings. Abhishek Sharma took 10 runs from the first two balls and went on to score a quickfire 30 runs in just 16 balls.
10 September 2025 at 21:56 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Shubman Gill finishes it off in style
India have chased down 58 in just 4.3 overs as vice captain Shubman Gill smashed a four through the mid on to score the winning run.
10 September 2025 at 21:54 IST
Asia Cup 2025 live: Suryakumar Yadav starts with a bang, IND: 54/1 in 4 overs
Suryakumar Yadav hits his first ball for a six and India just four runs to win the match.
10 September 2025 at 21:53 IST
Asia Cup live score: Abhishek Sharma goes back to pavilion, IND: 48/1 in 3.5 overs
Abhishek Sharma goes for another big shot but he misses the timing and the ball goes in the air. Haider runs in from mid on and takes a comfortable catch as Junaid Siddique has his first wicket.
10 September 2025 at 21:48 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Abhishek Sharma is in a hurry, IND: 38/0 in 3 overs
Abhishek Sharma has set the tone for the Asia Cup with a fiery 23 in just 13 balls.
10 September 2025 at 21:43 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: India maintain dominance, IND: 25/0 in 2 overs
Shubman Gill hits the last ball for a six as Indian team has maintained their stride in the second innings too.
10 September 2025 at 21:37 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Abhishek Sharma starts with a bang, IND: 10/0 in 1 over
Abhishek Sharma has an explosive start to the second innings, sends the first ball for a six and has followed it up with a four.
10 September 2025 at 21:32 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Open For India
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma come to the crease to start the run chase, as India need 58 runs to win.
10 September 2025 at 21:28 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Did Kuldeep Yadav Play As A Gamechanger?
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Before Kuldeep came into action, India gave 41 runs in the powerplay. However, Kuldeep came and took full control of the game by picking three wickets in 10 balls. The second inning is coming shortly.
10 September 2025 at 21:24 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Class Performance From Suryakumar And Co.
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India displayed a stunning performance in the first inning. The Men in Blue bowling attack dominated from the very first second, and successfully bowled out the UAE at 57 in the 14th over. Now, India need 58 runs to win the match against the UAE.
10 September 2025 at 21:15 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Kuldeep Yadav Takes His Fourth | UAE: 57 After 13.1 Overs
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Kuldeep Yadav took the final wicket as India bundled out the UAE at 57 in the first delivery of the 14th over.
10 September 2025 at 21:12 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Dube Takes His Third | UAE: 55-9 After 12.5 Overs
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Shivam Dube has been stunning in the ongoing match. Now, the all-rounder has dismissed Junaid Siddique for a duck in the fourth ball of the 13th over.
10 September 2025 at 21:05 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Shivam Dube Has His Second | UAE: 54-8 After 12.1 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Shivam Dube has had a fantastic outing with the ball so far. Dube has conceded just one run and he has taken his second wicket of the match
10 September 2025 at 21:03 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Axar Has His First | UAE: 54-7 After 12 Overs
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Another UAE batter falls, Simarjeet Singh has to walk back as Axar Patel claims his first wicket of the match
10 September 2025 at 20:54 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Shivam Dube Strikes | UAE: 51-6 After 10.4 Overs
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Shivam Dube has hius man, the all-rouder who is bvowling for India after a very long time has dismissed Asif Khan
10 September 2025 at 20:52 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Unexpecxted Move By Surya | UAE: 51-5 After 10.2 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Now this is some rare sight, Shivam Dube has been brought into the attack by Surya.
10 September 2025 at 20:48 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Indian Spinners Leave UAE Clueless | IND: 51-5 After 10 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The UAE batters have no answers to India's spinners, four of the five wickets have been taken by the spinners
10 September 2025 at 20:47 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: More Wickets For India | UAE: 50-5 After 9 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Harshit Kaushik's stay at the crease has come to an end, Kuldeep Yadav picks his third. Hald of UAE's side is back in the dressing room
10 September 2025 at 20:39 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Muhammed Waseem Departs | UAE: 48-4 After 8.4 Overs
India vs United Arab Emirates Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav strikes again, the Chinaman sends the UAE skipper back to the pavillion
10 September 2025 at 20:36 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Kuldeep Gets His First | UAE: 47-3 After 8.1 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes, the chinaman sends UAE batter Rahul Chopra back to the pavillion
10 September 2025 at 20:35 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian Spinners Bamboozle Chopra-Wasim | UAE: 47-2 After 8 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Axar, Kuldeep and Varun, all three operating at the same time has made life tough for the UAE batters who are just looking to knock the ball
10 September 2025 at 20:32 IST
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: All Out Spin From India Now | UAE: 45-2 After 7 Overs
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Not a very huge powerplay total from UAE and India will apply the brakes on UAE's scoring even further. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack
10 September 2025 at 20:29 IST
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Big Gamble By Suryakumar Yadav | UAE: 41-2 After 6 Overs
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Suryakumar Yadav has taken a big gamble in the ind vs uae game. The Indian skipper has handed Jasprit Bumrah his third over, but he has successfully controlled the flow of the runs
10 September 2025 at 20:24 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Varun Chakaravarthy Strikes | UAE: 29-2 After 4.4 Overs
Asia Cup 2025 Live: A wicket was always on the cards. Muhammad Zohaib was hardy reading Chakaravarthy's deliveries and he will now have to depart
10 September 2025 at 20:22 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: More Spin from India | UAE : 29-1 After 4.3 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: More spin from India, Varun Chakaravarthy is introduced into the attack and the UAE batters are left begging for answers
10 September 2025 at 20:18 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Bumrah Draws First Blood, Alishan Sharafu Departs | UAE: 26-1 After 3.4 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah has once again done what he does the best. The Indian spearhead has uprooted Alishan Aharafu's stumps.
10 September 2025 at 20:15 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Surya Introduces Spin Into The Attack | UAE: 25-0 After 3 Overs
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Damage control from Suryakumar Yadav, Axar patel has been introduced into the attack, but UAE have continued to show a very positive intent
10 September 2025 at 20:10 IST
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Swings Into The Attack | UAE: 16-0 After 2 Overs
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The pitch has looked quite good so far, Jasprit Bumrah has been brought into the attack and he is trying to bring UAE's run rate down
10 September 2025 at 20:06 IST
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: UAE Batters On The Charge | UAE: 10-0 after 1 Over
Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu have opened the innings for UAE and have attacked Hardik Pandya straightaway. This hs been some strong display of intent
10 September 2025 at 20:00 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Hardik To Open Proceedings For India
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Surya has handed the ball to Hardik Pandya. Thye star all-rounder will open the bowling for India
10 September 2025 at 19:55 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Players Coming Out For National Antherm
India vs United Arab Emirates Live Score: The Indian and UAE players are lining up for the national anthem. Game to start in a few minutes from now
10 September 2025 at 19:46 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: The Samson Suspense Comes To And End
India vs United Arab Emirates Live Score: Sanju Samson is playing and it has come as a huge relief for his fans. There were a lot of question marks about his place in the playing XI, but the suspense has now come to an end
10 September 2025 at 19:41 IST
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: UAE's XI For India Clash
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Here's UAE's Playing XI
Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh
10 September 2025 at 19:38 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: India's XI for UAE clash
India vs United Arab Emirates Live Score: Here's India's XI for the UAE vs India clash
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
10 September 2025 at 19:32 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: India Win Toss
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India will bowl first
10 September 2025 at 19:21 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Catching Challenge
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Catches being dropped at the Dubai International Stadium is a very frequent sight. The ‘Ring of Fire’ at the Dubai International Stadium makes it tough for fielders to hold on to them
10 September 2025 at 19:17 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Toss Coming Up Shortly
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: With the game starting at 8 PM IST, the toss will take place at 7: 30 PM
10 September 2025 at 19:15 IST
India vs United Arab Emirates Live Score: Here's How The Pitch Is Expected To Play
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The pitch will have some grass covering and it is expected to help the pacers. Earlier this year, India turned up with as many as four spinners on worn-out Dubai pitches but it doesn't seem to be the case this time around
10 September 2025 at 19:07 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: The Suryakumar Yadav Effect
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20I for,at, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the skipper of the Indian T20I team. India haven't lost a series since Surya took over as the leader of the Indian T20I side
10 September 2025 at 19:00 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Importance Of The Toss
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The toss plays a crucial role in the Dubai Internationl Stadium. Out of the 110 games played, 58 have been won by teams batting second
10 September 2025 at 18:58 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Here's How To Watch Team India's Campaign Opener
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The India vs uae asia cup clash will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Netwok. The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website
10 September 2025 at 18:54 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Tilak Varma vs Sanju Samson? India's Big Selection Dilemma
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: With Shubman Gill bound to be back into India's playing XI, either Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma will miss out. Here are the two different predicted XIs without Sanju and Tilak
- India's Predicted XI if Sanju Samson is rested: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah
- India's Predicted XI if Tilak Varma is rested: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah
10 September 2025 at 18:50 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Sluggish Dubai Wicket In Focus
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Runs won't come thick and fast in the Dubai International Stadium and it does not have the reputation of being a very high-scoring ground. The bowlers have mostly dominated the proceedings and this time around too, things are expected to remain the same
10 September 2025 at 18:46 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Arshdeep Singh Sets Sight On Historic Landmark In T20Is
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of becoming the only Indian bowler to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is. The left-arm pacer has racked up 99 wickets in 63 T20I matches for India. Will he be able to achieve the historic feat today?
10 September 2025 at 18:41 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Weather Forecast In Dubai
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: The weather forecast, though in Dubai is still falls under the ‘excessive heat’ category with a high of 41 degrees expected. However, the temperature at match time is still set to be around 36 degrees.
10 September 2025 at 18:36 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Holds Elusive Feat In T20Is
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Currently, the UAE captain Muhammad Waseem is the only one behind Rohit Sharma in the list of the most sixes hit in T20Is. Waseem has smashed 180 sixes after playing 82 T20I matches. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has hammered 205 over-head boundaries in 159 20-over matches for India.
10 September 2025 at 18:31 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: India's Head-to-Head Record Against UAE In T20Is
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: India and UAE have played only once in the T20Is, which was during the Asia Cup 2016, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. It was the Men in Blue who clinched the game over the UAE by nine wickets, on March 3, 2016.
10 September 2025 at 18:26 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: The Big Selection Dilemma
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Despite the Indian T20I team being a settled unit, Shubman Gill's appointment as the vice captain has created a bit of uncertainty in the side. Gill will be a part of the playing XI and either Tilak Varma or Sanju Samson will have to make way for him to play in the opening clash
10 September 2025 at 18:20 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: AI Predicts The Winner Of Continental Tournament
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Grok predicted India as the winner of the Asia Cup. The AI Chatbot also picked Afghanistan as the Dark Horses
10 September 2025 at 18:17 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Decoding The 'Dubai Effect'
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: A total of 19 games will be played in the Asia Cup and out of them, 11 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium which also includes the fivesuper forur matches
10 September 2025 at 18:13 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Fresh Start For Shubman Gill
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Shubman Gill is being looked upon as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Gill amassed over 700 runs in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and he has been handsomely rewarded for his performances. Shubman Gill will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup
10 September 2025 at 18:06 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Surya Reiterates On The Importance Of Preparations
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: During the pre-tournament press conference and trophy unveiling, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that the players of the Indian team have been preparing quite well and they look well set to play the first game of the tournament. SKY also touched upon the fact that India haven't played a lot of T20I cricket since February, but he is banking on how professional his players have been while preparing for the tournament.
10 September 2025 at 18:00 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: BTS Of India's Training Session In Dubai
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Ahead of India's clash with UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a footage from India's training session
10 September 2025 at 17:56 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: UAE's Asia Cup Squad
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Here's a look at UAE's squad for the Asia Cup
Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan
10 September 2025 at 17:53 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: India's Asia Cup Squad
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Here's a look at India's Squad For Asia Cup
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
10 September 2025 at 17:47 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Predicted India's XI
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Here's a look at India's predicted XI for the UAE clash
Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana
10 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: SKY Sets His Sights On MS Dhoni's Records
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: MS Dhoni is the only Indian skipper to win the T20I Asia Cup. If Surya guides his team to a win, he will become only the second captain after MS Dhoni to win the Asia Cup in a T20I format
10 September 2025 at 17:40 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: A Look At India's Group Stage Schedule
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, United Arab Emirtes and Pakistan. Here's a look at India's Group Stage schedule
- September 10, 2025: IND vs UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- September 14, 2025: IND vs PAK at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- September 19, 2025: IND vs Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
10 September 2025 at 17:31 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Analyzing Dubai International Stadium's Numbers
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: Here's a brief look at the numbers of the Dubai International Stadium
- Total matches: 110
- Matches won batting first: 51
- Matches won bowling first: 58
- Average 1st innings scores: 139
- Average 2nd Inns scores: 123
10 September 2025 at 17:28 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: India's Record At Dubai International Stadium
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: India have played a total of 9 matches in the Dubai International Stadium, they have won five and have lost the remaining four
10 September 2025 at 17:27 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: India's Record In T20I Asia Cup
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: India have played 10 matches in the T20I Asia Cup and they have won eight of them. India won the T20I Asia Cup in 2016 under MS Dhoni
10 September 2025 at 17:21 IST
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Hello And Welcome
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: After a long haul of 36 days, cricket is back and the ‘men in blue’ are all set to take the field. After the high-octane Anderson-tendulkar Trophy series ended, white-ball cricket is back and Suryakumar Yadav-led India look ready for the Asia Cup. The IND vs UAE game will be India's first step towards the World T20 that will be played next year