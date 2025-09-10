IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: India Steamroll UAE In Dubai, Chase Down Target In Just 4.3 Overs

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup Live: After a long haul of 36 days, cricket is back and the ‘men in blue’ are all set to take the field. After the high-octane Anderson-tendulkar Trophy series ended, white-ball cricket is back and Suryakumar Yadav-led India look ready for the Asia Cup. The IND vs UAE game will be India's first step towards the World T20 that will be played next year