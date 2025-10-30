IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Rain Threat In Navi Mumbai As Harmanpreet Kaur's India And Alyssa Healy's Australia Lock Horns

Smriti Mandhana and Alyssa Healy during IND vs AUS 2025 WC game | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Score: India and Australia are all set to challenge each for a place in the finals of CWC 2025. South Africa have already qualified for the summit clash and they will be eagerly waiting for the result of this contest. The game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Interestingly, India are the last team to defeat Australia in the ODI World Cup. India had knocked the Aussies out of Cricket World Cup 2025 and since then the Aussies are undefeated in the marquee tournament. Australia are the defending champions of the World Cup.

