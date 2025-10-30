Updated 30 October 2025 at 13:42 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Rain Threat In Navi Mumbai As Harmanpreet Kaur's India And Alyssa Healy's Australia Lock Horns
IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score: Catch all the latest updates, ball-by-ball commentary, Navi Mumbai weather updates, pitch reports as India take on Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final
IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Score: India and Australia are all set to challenge each for a place in the finals of CWC 2025. South Africa have already qualified for the summit clash and they will be eagerly waiting for the result of this contest. The game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Interestingly, India are the last team to defeat Australia in the ODI World Cup. India had knocked the Aussies out of Cricket World Cup 2025 and since then the Aussies are undefeated in the marquee tournament. Australia are the defending champions of the World Cup.
Follow this space for the weather updates, pitch report, live cricket score updates and all the live action that transpires on the field
Live Blog
IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup Latest updates: Defending champions Australia are just two steps away from defending their crown of being the world champions in ODI cricket, but first they'll have to get past India who are the last team to beat them in a fifty-over World Cup. The game will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. There is a possible rain threat and both the teams will be wary of this
30 October 2025 at 13:42 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Indian Fans Rally Behind Women In Blue
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Prior to the IND vs AUS semi-final, Indian fans left special messages for the women in blue. The BCCI shared the special video on the social media accounts.
30 October 2025 at 13:40 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Aaron Finch And Parthiv Patel Engage In 'War of Words'
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch and ex-India wicketkeeper-batter indulged in a hilarious banter with each other prior to thr World Cup semi-final
30 October 2025 at 13:29 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Australia Coach Gives Her Two Cents On The Semis
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Shelley Nitschke, the Australia coach has downplayed Australia being favourites or underdogs. According to her, the knockouts are anybody's game.
30 October 2025 at 13:23 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Mandhana Eyes Lanning's Record
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Smriti Mandhana has had an outstanding World Cup so far and is just one ton away from equaling Meg Lanning's record of having most centuries in Women's ODIs
30 October 2025 at 13:16 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Pratika Rawal Ruled Out
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Smriti Mandhana's opening partner Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the World Cup. The youngster had sustained an ankle injury during a rain-hit India vs Bangladesh game
30 October 2025 at 13:14 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: All Eyes On Alyssa Healy
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Australia's regular skipper Alyssa Healy is expected to return to play the semi-final. Healy had picked up a calf injury and in order to get herself up and running for the knockout game, she missed Australia's final two group stage games.
30 October 2025 at 13:12 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Head-To-Head In World Cups
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: This is a scary stat if you are an Indian fan. Here's a look at India women vs Australia women in World Cups
- Total Games: 14
- Australia Won: 11
- India Won: 3
30 October 2025 at 13:10 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: Head-To-Head Record
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Here's a look at India's head-to-head record with Australia in Women's ODIs
- Total games: 60
- Australia won: 49
- India won: 11
30 October 2025 at 13:09 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final Live Score: The Big Day Is Here
India vs Australia, ICC Women's WC Latest Updates: Australia standing in India's way is nothing new and today is no different. The ‘Women in Blue' will have to believe that they are good enough to overcome the Australian hurdle. The defending champions on the other hand have been undefeated in this World Cup and a loss in the semis will mean that their campaign is done and dusted.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 13:18 IST