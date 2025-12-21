Updated 21 December 2025 at 18:44 IST
IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Win Toss, Decide To Bowl Against Sri Lanka In Visakhapatnam
India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will take on Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I fixture at Visakhapatnam today, December 21, 7:00 PM IST. With a commanding 20-5 head-to-head advantage, India start as overwhelming favorites on the batting paradise Vizag pitch.
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE: India Women are set to clash with Sri Lanka Women in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 21. The Women in Blue will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Chamari Athapaththu will take charge of the Sri Lankan side.
Stay tuned here for the real-time updates and key highlights from the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.
Live Blog
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE: India boast a dominant 20-5 head-to-head record over Sri Lanka, with spin-friendly conditions expected to suit Deepti Sharma. Heading into the opening T20I, the Women in Blue enter as strong favorites on the batting-friendly Vizag surface.
21 December 2025 at 18:41 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W LIVE Cricket Score: Here's What Chamari Athapaththu Said At Toss

"We had a good preparation. We have struggled with the weather in the last two days, but all good. We have six or seven youngsters playing so hope they make the opportunity count. We have a good team and we are sticking with the plans," Chamari Athapaththu said.
21 December 2025 at 18:41 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: Here's What Harmanpreet Kaur Said At Toss

"There will be dew, so that is a reason we want to bowl. We have one debutant, Vaishnavi is playing. All the old players are there. It is a new series for us, a new format. We always talk about playing fearless cricket, and that is what we want to do," Harmanpreet Kaur said.
21 December 2025 at 18:36 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE: India's Playing XI

Team India's Playing XI: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (C), 5 Richa Ghosh (WK), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Kranti Gaud, 10 Vaishnavi Sharma, 11 N Shree Charani.
21 December 2025 at 18:32 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
IND-W Vs SL-W, 1st T20 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and decided to bowl against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the first T20I match.
21 December 2025 at 18:15 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W, 1st T20 LIVE: Head-to-Head Stats in T20Is
IND-W Vs SL-W, 1st T20 LIVE Score: The two teams have played 26 matches against each other. Out of which, India clinched 20 wins, and Sri Lanka sealed five games. Meanwhile, one game ended in a no result. The last time India faced Sri Lanka in the T20Is, on October 9, 2024, when the Women in Blue sealed an 82-run win over the Lankans.
21 December 2025 at 18:11 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W LIVE Score: Here's A Look At Sri Lanka's Squad

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani.
21 December 2025 at 18:10 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE Score: Here's A Look At India's Squad

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini
21 December 2025 at 18:09 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE: Smriti Mandhana Needs 18 Runs To Register His Unique Landmark In Women's T20Is
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE Score: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is just 18 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to reach the 4000-run mark in the Women's T20Is. Mandhana played 153 T20Is, scoring 3982 runs.
21 December 2025 at 18:09 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE Score: Deepti Sharma On The Verge Of Achieving Historic Milestone In Women's T20Is
IND-W Vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: Deepti Sharma needs just five wickets to become the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Women's T20Is. Currently, Deepti stands in the second place with 147 wickets from 129 games. She aims to overtake Australia pacer Megan Schutt (151 wickets) in the first place.
21 December 2025 at 17:57 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live Score: Toss Time
IND-W Vs SL-W, 1st T20 LIVE Score: The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will kick off at 7 PM IST, while the toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST.
21 December 2025 at 17:35 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 1st T20 LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W LIVE Score: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live blog for the upcoming 1st T20I match of the series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women. ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the game.
