India A vs Bangladesh A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Semifinal 1 Live Score: Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steal Spotlight Once Again?
India A will face Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup Semifinal on Friday in Dubai. Check all live updates here.
India A vs Bangladesh A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Score: A place in the Rising Stars Asia Cup final will be at stake when India A face off against Bangladesh A in the first semifinal match in Dubai on Friday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will lead the batting charge while Gurjapneet Singh is the highest wicket-taker currently.
India A vs Bangladesh A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Score: India defeated UAE and Oman to secure a place in the last four.
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel.
21 November 2025 at 14:34 IST
India A vs Bangladesh A: Who Start Favourites?
India A vs Bangladesh A: India-A finished second in Group B after losing to Pakistan by eight wickets. They defeated UAE and Hong Kong in their group. They are now taking on Group-A toppers Bangladesh.
21 November 2025 at 14:26 IST
India A vs Bangladesh A: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
India A vs Bangladesh A: Without a doubt, the spotlight wo0uld be on young teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for the kinds of things he has done with the bat.
21 November 2025 at 14:19 IST
India A vs Bangladesh A: Toss Coming up Shortly
India A vs Bangladesh A: It will be an interesting toss as the team winning it would like to bat first and set a target. Remember, it is a knockout game and hence scoreboard pressure is bound to be there.
21 November 2025 at 13:48 IST
IND A vs BAN A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be key for India A
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi burst onto the scene in IPL 2025 and, since then, has been on a run scoring spree. He has already shown his worth for India A in the tournament.
21 November 2025 at 13:37 IST
IND A vs BAN A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Score: Where to watch?
The Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV the FanCode app, and website. The match will start at 3 PM IST while the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
21 November 2025 at 13:34 IST
IND A vs BAN A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Score: 1st semifinal to take place in Dubai
India A will face Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia cup on Friday.
