India A vs Oman Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Asia Cup Rising Stars Game
India will play against Oman in their last league stage match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
India A vs Oman: Jitesh Sharma-led India A will lock horns with Oman in their final group stage game of the Asia Cup Rising Stars. From the two games that they have played so far, the 'men in blue' have managed to win only one game, and they are currently in the second spot with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.245.
India have had problems of their own, and their batting order needs to get some rhythm back. The 'men in blue' are locked in a virtual quarterfinal with Oman, and they need to win the game in order to give themselves the best chance of sealing a spot in the final four.
India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars Game Live Streaming Details
When will the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match be played?
- The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played on Tuesday, November 18, 2025
At what time will the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?
- The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will get start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST
Where will the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match be played?
- The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match?
- The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network
Where to watch the live stream of the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match in India?
- The live streaming for the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will be available on the Sony Liv app and website
What are the squads for the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match?
- India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel
- Oman Squad: Hammad Mirza (c), Sufyan Yousaf (w), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 11:29 IST