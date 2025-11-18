India A vs Oman Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Asia Cup Rising Stars Game

India A vs Oman: Jitesh Sharma-led India A will lock horns with Oman in their final group stage game of the Asia Cup Rising Stars. From the two games that they have played so far, the 'men in blue' have managed to win only one game, and they are currently in the second spot with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.245.

India have had problems of their own, and their batting order needs to get some rhythm back. The 'men in blue' are locked in a virtual quarterfinal with Oman, and they need to win the game in order to give themselves the best chance of sealing a spot in the final four.

India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars Game Live Streaming Details

When will the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match be played?

The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played on Tuesday, November 18, 2025

At what time will the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?

The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will get start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST

Where will the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match be played?

The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match?

The India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

Where to watch the live stream of the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match in India?

The live streaming for the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will be available on the Sony Liv app and website

What are the squads for the India A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars match?